Tonight, we’ll settle in for a mostly clear night again as temperatures drop down into the cool 40s. Will definitely be some nice football weather to cap off our Friday. Some patchy fog will be around for Saturday morning, but most will be contained near the river valleys.

Saturday morning starts off nicely with plenty of sunshine. Once the afternoon and evening rolls around, we’ll see cloud cover increase along with the chance for showers during the overnight. Despite the added cloud cover, we’ll see temperatures approach the middle 70s.

Sunday starts off with scattered showers and slippery conditions for any morning travelers. We’ll see some breaks develop through the late morning, early afternoon before scattered showers return. Some localized high water issues will be possible, with most of it occurring due to runoff across poor drainage areas. Any shower activity will fade overnight, leaving us with a gloomy, cooler day and temperatures in the 60s!

Monday sees drier conditions take ahold with a mixture of sunshine and clouds throughout the day. A northwest breeze will keep our temperatures on the cooler side with them only getting into the 60s. Beyond that, a great outdoor day and nice start to the new work week.

Tuesday morning sees some patchy fog develop before slowly dispersing out as the sun rises. Speaking of the sun, plenty of sunshine is in store for your Tuesday as we see another mostly sunny day. This will help our temperatures begin to rise back into the 70s.

Wednesday follows a similar pattern with another sunny day on tap. Not much in the way of clouds or showers, making for a wonderful day afternoon as we see temperatures begin to climb back again into the 70s.

Thursday morning starts off in the 50s under mostly clear skies. The clear skies and sunny weather trend we have been experiencing will also continue into our Thursday as temperatures get back into the 70s. A bit more humidity, but still a nice weather day overall.

Friday ends the work week with yet another great weather day. Mostly sunny skies will be prominent for our Friday as we see another dry forecast. It will make for some great Friday night football weather as temperatures get into the 70s.

In your extended forecast, next weekend is so far trending on the dry side outside of a few clouds. Temperatures will continue to be in the 70s making for a comfy, fall feeling outside. We are also continuing to watch the tropics as we get start to get closer to October.

