Dry Weather Returns Briefly Tomorrow

Tonight a broken line of showers and storms are expected to move through along a weak cold front. Anywhere the rain does fall will be dealing with fog overnight and into Monday Morning, as temperatures dip into the low 60s and the upper 50s for lows.

After Sunday nights showers and storms Monday stays dry for the most part. Some patchy fog will be an issue in the morning hours, but that should burn off quickly as the sun rises. The rest of the day will see plenty of sun, as morning clouds burn off as the sun rises much like the fog. Temperatures will fall near average in the upper 70s.

Tuesday we start to slide back into our pattern from last week of persistent unsettled weather. High pressure to in the Western US is keeping an upper level feature trapped over us, which will trigger some showers and storms into the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances are on the lower side but they still exist. Highs are expected near average again into the upper 70s and a few low 80s.

Wednesday we pick right up off of from Tuesday. Dry in the morning, then by the afternoon more showers and storms come into the forecast. More will see rain come Wednesday afternoon, for now it looks to be one of the wettest days of the week. Despite the rain, we don’t see to much of a drop in our highs which remain into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Thursday, more rain is in the forecast by the afternoon. Highs remain similar to Wednesday into the upper 70s and lower 80s. This pattern looks to stick around through Friday and the weekend, but there are some signs for now that it gets disrupted into next week and some drier weather might make a return.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

MONDAY:

Mostly dry. Highs in the upper 70s low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Just an isolated shower. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain chances in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s and upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Smaller but not zero chances for rain. Highs in the 80s and upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Afternoon rain chances. Highs in the low 80s and upper 70s. SATURDAY:

Afternoon rain. Highs around 80.

SUNDAY:

Rain chances remain. Highs in the 80s. MONDAY:

Can’t shake the rain chances. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Still some small rain chances. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain in the forecast for now. Highs in the low 80s.