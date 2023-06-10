Tonight, we will look forward to a dry end to our Saturday. Our high-pressure system from this afternoon will stick around one more night before sliding off to the east. This will give the area one more dry night before rain showers and thunderstorms arrives for our Sunday. You can expect a mostly clear night ahead as our temperatures drop into the 50s overnight.

Sunday morning starts off dry with a few clouds and temperatures rounding in the low 50s. As we continue on through the late morning, more clouds will build in from the west as our next weather system approaches. An arriving low-pressure system is expected to start moving in after noon on Sunday, starting off with a few showers and potentially a few thunderstorms before dinnertime on Sunday. Through Sunday evening into the overnight, the main line of showers is expected to cross, bringing with it better chances for scattered showers as we cross into Monday morning. Despite the increase cloud cover and shower chances, most of us will make a run for the low 80s to end the weekend.

Taking a deeper dive into what to expect Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, the main bulk of severe weather is not expected for our area at this time. This is due to the timing of the cold front passing, which is expected Sunday overnight through Monday morning. With the loss of daytime heating on Sunday, many of the stronger storms should slowly fizzle out before crossing into our area. However, a few storms with the potential of producing some lightning and gusty winds cannot be completely ruled out. As far as rainfall goes, through Sunday afternoon into Monday afternoon, much of the area can expect to get between a quarter to three quarters of an inch of rainfall. While major high-water issues are not expected, a few localized issues, especially along poor drainage areas and low-lying creeks and streams are possible. As you get ready to head out the door for Monday morning, remember that slick travel will be possible, and some storms could produce some heavy rainfall at times.

Monday morning is starting off soggy with scattered showers. The cold front is expected to move through during the morning hours, leaving your morning commute very slick. Not only remember to pack the rain gear but be mindful of a slick commute with some heavy downpours possible. The main line is expected to be out of our area by the time the afternoon rolls around. While one or two more showers are possible after the morning, most should start to see a change once the afternoon rolls around. Not only will most be drying out, but the clouds should begin to slowly disperse, leaving partly cloudy skies as we head into Monday evening. Temperatures for Monday will most certainly take a dive, thanks to the rain, the cloud cover, and the colder air behind the cold front. Afternoon highs on Monday will only reach into the low 70s.

Tuesday looks to give us a tiny break from the rainfall and will give us time to recover from yesterday. After a chilly start in the morning, overnight lows on Tuesday for many will be in the middle 40s, we’ll bring back a fair mix of sunshine and clouds for the late morning and afternoon on Tuesday. Tuesday certainly appears to be trending on the dry side so go out and enjoy the break! The hints of sunshine we do see will help our afternoon highs rise back into the middle 70s.

Wednesday appears to bring back better rain chances when compared to Tuesday. Our morning should start off dry and a tad bit warmer than yesterday morning. Many will be waking up to morning lows in the low 50s. As we head into the late morning and afternoon, our chances of rain will increase. A low-pressure system will be parked near the Great Lakes, which will push down the chances of showers and storms for the next several days. As far as what to expect for your Wednesday, a few isolated showers/storms in the afternoon are possible, but plenty of breaks will be there. Just a day to monitor the trends and get ready to bust out the umbrella with an afternoon thunderstorm or two. Afternoon highs on Wednesday will stick and remain in the middle 70s.

Thursday follows a similar setup and similar day overall. The morning commute starts off dry and temperatures in the low 50s. Partly cloudy skies will continue for the late morning before warming up in the afternoon. Our northern system will still bring some chances for some afternoon showers and storms. But once again, not looking like a complete washout and we should see plenty of breaks. Before you leave your house on Thursday, making sure you have an umbrella might help for any afternoon shower or storm. A few of these showers like they will continue into the overnight but just expecting a few isolated showers at this time. The dry time we see on Thursday will help our afternoon highs rise into the upper 70s.

Friday morning brings in a few showers possible, especially across the higher elevations. For the lowlands, most will be dry to start off. Partly cloudy skies to begin the morning with temperatures in the middle 50s. The partly sunny skies will continue for our Friday morning and into the afternoon once again. Our Friday, overall, is trending on the dry side, which will give us a chance to go out and enjoy our Friday afternoon and evening. The hints of sunshine we do see will officially bring our temperatures back into the 80s.

Saturday begins the weekend with a few clouds and morning lows in the 50s. Hope you are ready for a warmup as we see our afternoon highs on Saturday rise into the low 80s. While Saturday looks to bring in some dry time, our daytime heating once again will play on role in our afternoon forecast. This will be enough to pop off a few isolated showers and storms throughout the late morning and late afternoon. While it once again doesn’t appear to be a complete washout, having some rain gear around as you travel about your Saturday will certainly help.

In your extended forecast, we continue on with the 80s for a while. Next Sunday will also look to keep us in the 80s while the start of our new work week remains in the same temperatures. A few showers and storms look to be possible on Sunday, but next Monday and Tuesday is trending dry with high-pressure building in. A warm and sunny start next week will certainly be enough to signal more summertime weather is upon us. If you have plans to stay outside for a long duration of time, might help to get some sunscreen ready going forward!

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and dry. Lows in the low 50s.

SUNDAY

Dry AM, PM showers and storms move in. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY

Soggy AM, clearing out PM. Cooler. Highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny skies. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY

A few afternoon storms possible. Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY

A few isolated storms possible again. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY

A few showers AM, PM trending dry. Highs near the 80 mark.

SATURDAY

Isolated storms possible. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY

Afternoon isolated storms continue. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY

Mix of sunshine and clouds. Highs in the middle 80s.