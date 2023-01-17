Tonight provides a mostly cloudy sky and it remains mild with a southerly flow in place with an area of high pressure off to our southeast. Lows will only drop down to around 40.

Wednesday is a mild day! It’ll be a mostly cloudy day and warm for this time of year, with highs in the middle 50s. Sprinkle chances will increase after dark Wednesday.

Thursday looks like a wet day, especially during the first half of the day with a cold front pushing through. We’re not expecting severe weather but expect to have wet roads for the morning commute but a period of drier weather by the afternoon. It’s a very warm day, with highs in the lower 60s! A secondary cold front will cross Thursday night and cool us down quite a bit for Friday.

Friday is a mostly cloudy day behind the secondary front and with a northwest flow, a few snow showers are a good bet, primarily over the West Virginia mountains. Some light accumulations are possible up at Snowshoe and the mountain peaks above 4,000 feet but not much otherwise. Highs though will be much colder in the middle 30s – with a breeze, we will have wind chill values down into the 20s!

Saturday is a docile day on tap, with seasonal highs for this time of year in the lower 40s – our average high this time of year is 40 degrees.

Sunday provides an interesting setup. An area of low pressure will be scooting through the eastern U.S. The exact trek of this low pressure determines what we are looking at. Though most setups would have temperatures too warm in the lowlands for much snow, if a southern trek takes place, snow accumulations or a wintry potpourri of threats would be a possibility for the mountains. It’s still very early, and this will certainly come into view by Thursday. Highs on Sunday will be around 40 degrees.

Monday will likely bring some upslope snow into the picture for the mountains in an otherwise cold and gloomy day for the rest of us, with highs near freezing.

Tuesday looks quiet, with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 40s.

In our extended forecast January just doesn’t seem to want to act like January as we stay above average. However, as La Nina’s influence weaken, a pattern change can be expected for the end of the month turning into February. Cold and snowy? We’ll keep you posted!

