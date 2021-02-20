Dry weekend, unsettled start to the week

Tonight we are mostly dry with just a few lingering flurries. Unfortunately we are still cold, and wind chills tonight will be in the single digits. Our mountain counties could have wind chills below zero overnight so bundle up if you have to be out and watch for slick spots.

Chilly tonight, stoke the fireplace… safely.

Sunday, while cool, is looking better with mostly quiet weather expected. We will see clouds begin to thicken up by the second half of the day, but any precipitation will hold off into late into the overnight into Monday morning. Highs in the upper 30s are expected. Enjoy the break, because Monday brings some rain and snow showers.

Sunday will be chilly but dry, so we’re glad for that.

Monday, we see our next round of weather pop its head in. For now this looks like it will mainly be rain for most of us. Some mixing along the ridgeline and snow in the mountains will likely accompany this system during the daylight hours. A few scattered snow showers will remain possible in the evening once we cool off. At this point this does not look to be a major deal and luckily looks to be the last of the active weather for a few days. Highs will return to the low 40s.

Current look at Predictor for Monday has rain in the lowlands and wintry mix to snow in the highlands.

Tuesday, we see most of us try to hit the mid and upper 40s. We spend the day drier with an area of high pressure trying to push it’s way in. This could lead to some additional sun which will be a nice treat for the day.

Wednesday we stay dry once again with high pressure holding on. We will see additional sunshine and temperatures make a run for the 50s! It will be a very nice change from the cold and wintry weather we have been seeing. We look to continue the dry and mild stretch into Thursday before our next storm signal arrives for the end of the week.

Thursday, there are some hints that another southern tracking storm supported by cold air from a high pressure parked off to the north is set to make it’s way through in the evening hours. We’re keeping chances low at the moment because there isn’t a whole lot of agreement with this system just yet, but it is on our radar.



Below average until Tues-Wed, then we drop back to chilly temperatures. That groundhog…

A few chances for unsettled weather live on in the extended forecast, precipitation types to be determined as get a little closer to those last days of February and the first days of March. Temperatures at least look to be fairly close to average!

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear, a lingering flurry possible. Very cold. Lows in the low teens.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy and dry. Highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY:

Snow showers or mix, with rain for the daytime hours for most. Highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY:

Sunshine returns, quieter and milder. Highs in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking pleasant and dry. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Some showers possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY:

Unsettled in the morning. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Drier! Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

SUNDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 30s.