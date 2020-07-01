Drying Out and Warming Up!

Tonight night we keep things dry and quiet. We do have some clouds around overnight but not many which will allow us to cool off towards the mid and low 60’s again. Watch for fog once more to start things off on Thursday.

Thursday we start to crank up the heat, this is the first of many days we can say that for in the extended forecast. With high pressure and large ridge building in from the south, not only will we see the heat in the forecast but we also see our first chance at an extended dry period (outside of a few isolated showers). A welcome sight to start out July with. Highs are expected to be in the low to mid 80’s across the entire area. Overnight lows fall back towards the 60’s.

Friday we keep the mercury climbing with many falling into the mid-80’s for highs. It will be a dry and sunny day. Be sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated if you are getting an early start on 4th of July celebrations.

For the 4th of July things are looking hot and sunny! Again many will see highs top out in the mid-80’s with a few upper 80’s mixed in. Sunday we see the same story, with the heat sticking around a few more showers are possible Sunday versus Saturday.

Next week to start out is looking hot and unsettled. With temperatures shooting into the mid and upper 80’s for most all the atmosphere needs is a little moisture to get some afternoon thunderstorms going. That’s going to be case pretty much every day next week. We’ll have to watch our humidity each day and keep an eye to the sky for sure.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

Dry with some fog. Lows in the low 60s

THURSDAY:

Starting to dry out!. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Quiet, sunny and warm. Highs in the 80s.

4th OF JULY:

Looking dry and hot! Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

SUNDAY:

Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY:

Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

A few storms. Highs around mid 80.

WEDNESDAY:

Isolated storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

Drying out! Highs near 80.

FRIDAY:

More showers and storms possible. Highs near 80.

SATURDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 80s.