Drying out, but Colder and Windy Tonight

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Northwestern Pocahontas county until 2 AM Monday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Greenbrier, Tazewell and Monroe Counties until 4 AM Monday.

As we move through the rest of our Sunday we will see gradual clearing, but we get very cold. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s and upper 20s to kick off the work week. We could see a bit of lingering mountain mix which is gone by the morning. No accumulation is expected. We also see winds pick up and remain breezy through the early morning hours.

Monday looks chilly behind Sunday’s cold front. Highs retreat back to the 40s and 50s for most, bringing a slightly less than but close to seasonable chill back into the air under northwest flow. We do remain dry for the day at least, and through the clouds the sun will make an appearance as well. Lows will drop back into the 30s.

Tuesday, chances for some scattered showers make a return to the forecast. Temperatures will make a rebound, returning to the 60s. Clouds will begin to increase late in the day ahead of our next weather system.

Wednesday, temperatures remain mild with highs in the 50s and rain returns. As the cold front moves through, temperatures will drop below freezing late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and snow showers are currently forecast to mix in late, with snow showers lingering into Thursday morning. Lows will be in the 20s. Likely nothing will stick due to the ground being to warm, but elevated surfaces, bridges and overpasses could be slick. Be especially careful in the morning. Thursday will be well below average, with highs in the mid to upper 30s and lows in the mid 20s.

In the extended forecast we see a cool and dry start to April, with below average heading into Easter weekend. Next week, temperatures look to make a rebound.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy. Light mtn mix. Cold. Lows in the 30s and upper 20s.

MONDAY:

Dry and sunny. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Warmer, increasing clouds late. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain showers, breezy. Mixing late. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Overcast, chances for rain/snow early. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the low 40s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50.

MONDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 60s

TUESDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 70s.