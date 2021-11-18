Drying out, but getting chilly tonight.

Temperatures are dropping quickly tonight and will continue to do so. We will see our lows reach the mid 20s by the morning commute. There won’t be much in terms of moisture left over, but a few mountain snowflakes aren’t out of the question. Accumulation is unlikely. Watch for an icy patch here or there as anything that is still wet tonight could freeze up.

Winds will be breezy through the overnight period and with our cold temperatures, wind chill values will be low. It will feel like it’s in the low to mid-teens when the wind blows with even some spots feeling like they’re in the single digits by Friday morning.

Friday, upslope snow is possible along the mountains, W. Greenbrier and Pocahontas, during the early parts of the morning, but should wrap up before many head out the door. Accumulations will be minimal if any at all. Otherwise, the rest of us see clouds slowly move out of the picture, and despite some sun remain cold in the 30s. We aren’t as gusty during the afternoon, but it could still feel colder than it is with wind chills generally in the 20s throughout the day.

Saturday, we’re dry and a bit clearer than the day before. Winds will lighten up significantly versus days past and they’ll shift more out of the south. This will allow highs to rebound a bit back into the 40s for most.

Sunday, clouds build back in slowly throughout the day as a strong storm system begins to come together off to our west. Showers look likely as we head towards the evening which will transition to just rain by the overnight hours as a warm front pushes through. We’ll be far too warm for snow just yet. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s, lows in the 40s.

Monday, rain will be coming down heavy during the morning and early afternoon hours as the cold front on our system pushes through. Wind will be a growing concern through the day with gusts possibly topping out at 30+mph especially across the mountains. Cold air will rush in through the day meaning high temperatures will likely occur very early in the day, and that we’ll see temperatures really crash by sunset. This could lead to a flash freeze of walkways, stairs and untreated roads left wet from rain earlier in the day.

Tuesday, while our cold front is long gone the upper-level system that spawned the storm in the first place is still yet to pass us. Round two of this storm will consist of snow showers across parts of southern West Virginia, mainly focused along the high elevations and their western slopes. Highs in the low 30s and upper 20s are expected. Wind chill values are likely to be in the teens and single digits!

Wednesday, after one of the coldest starts since last winter with most in the 20s and teens, we’ll warm up slightly into the upper 30s and low 40s by the afternoon. Clearing skies will bring in more sunshine too, which won’t be as helpful in warming us up as earlier in the year, it should feel warmer in the sun at least.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving and beyond, generally cold weather is here to stay with temperatures running below average likely through the end of November. Thanksgiving should be dry, but there are a few storm signals trying to organize after the holiday that we’re watching in the WeatherLab. Keep checking back as we get more data in!

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

THURSDAY:

Rain heavy at times, windy. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 40s and 50s.

SATURDAY:

Looking pleasant but chilly. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Rain moving in late, breezy. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY:

Rain, heavy at times, gusty winds. Highs in the 40s, lows in the 20s.

TUESDAY:

Snow showers likely, mountains/western slopes. Still windy. Highs in the 30s, lows in the teens and 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

Cloudy, cool. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

THANKSGIVING:

Keeping drier. Highs in the upper 30s and 40s.

FRIDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

SATURDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 40s.