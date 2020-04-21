Drying Out, but Very Chilly Tonight

A FREEZE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR POCAHONTAS, FAYETTE, RALEIGH, WYOMING AND MCDOWELL COUNTIES FROM 2 AM WEDNESDAY MORNING UNTIL 10 AM WEDNESDAY MORNING.

A FREEZE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR GREENBRIER, MONROE, SUMMERS, MERCER AND TAZEWELL COUNTIES FROM 1 AM WEDNESDAY THROUGH 9 AM WEDNESDAY.

BE SURE TO COVER ANY TEMPERATURES SENSITIVE VEGETATION.

A WIND ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FROM 9 AM TO 10 PM FOR TAZEWALL CO.

Wind Advisory

Tonight is going to be very chilly. Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 20s and low 30s, so a widespread frost/freeze is expected across the region. Be sure to take care of any temperature sensitive plants. We remain breezy tonight as well, so wind chill values will likely be in the low and mid 20s. We stay dry though and it will be a quiet night.

Wednesday looks to be the highlight of the week with a good dose of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 50s to the low 60’s. We keep dry all day, and into the evening lows stay milder compared to Tuesday night only heading to the low 40’s.

Thursday we see the chance for rain continue, most is expected to fall towards the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50’s complete a standard, rainy but mild April day. Low’s stay on the mild end too, in the mid to upper 40’s. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but severe weather is not expected in our area.

Friday keeps the chance for a few stray showers in the forecast mainly during the first part of the day, highs will reach the 60’s. We keep rain chances into Saturday, when rain is expected to be more widespread as another low pressure makes it’s way through the area. Sunday, for the most part will remain dry aside from a few morning showers. temperatures will be a bit cooler through the day with highs in the 50s.

We will still be somewhat unsettled to kick off the week next week, but look to dry out by the time the week wraps up.

Winterlike temperatures still haven’t quite given up, but as we move through the end of April we will gradually warm back up. We are entering severe weather season, so be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.





TONIGHT:

Dry, but chilly with lows in the upper 20s. Frost expected. Still very gusty.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking drier with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

THURSDAY:

Some rain chances move back in. Warmer with highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Chance of Showers mainly early. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY:

Mild with a scattered showers possible. Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY:

Scattered showers possible during the first part of the day, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

MONDAY:

A shower possible, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY:

Scattered showers possible, cooler. Highs around 50.

WEDNESDAY:

Still unsettled. with highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY:

Looking drier. highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY:

Quieter. Highs in the 50s.