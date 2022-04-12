Tuesday, rain early in the morning gives way to cloudy skies by the time the afternoon rolls around. Clouds eventually try to break up bringing some peeks of sun for the ride home, but overall don’t expect clear skies! Highs in the 60s are expected.

Wednesday, showers become more likely in the afternoon as clouds continue to stick around. We’re watching yet another dynamic system getting ready to move in around this time period that is expected to kick off another few days of unsettled and breezy weather. Highs in the upper 70s are expected.

Thursday, a cold front is expected early in the morning leading to a warm and wet start to the day with the shot of a few rumbles of thunder. After rain clears before the afternoon hours we’ll see winds begin to shift and temperatures begin to cool off for the rest of the day. Our highs in the 60s will be seen in the morning!

Friday will be a day of slow clearing with mostly cloudy skies for the morning with mostly sunny skies later in the afternoon. Highs should climb to near 70 thanks to the added sunshine in the second half of the day.

Saturday, we’re not to far off from Friday’s forecast. Highs stick to the mid and upper 60s and we’ve still got some clouds hanging around the region. The big difference is we jump right back into seeing showers in the forecast. This likely won’t be a washout but you should definitely be mindful of any outdoor plans.

(Easter) Sunday, is trending drier at the moment. Sunny skies through the morning hours should set the stage for an excellent egg hunt or Easter brunch for those celebrating the holiday. Otherwise it will just be a good Sunday to get outside and enjoy West Virginia. Highs in the 60s will preclude clouds will building in overnight.

Monday, a messy afternoon is looking likely as rain moves in across the region. We’ll be noticeably cooler during the day as well thanks to clouds and rain moving in when the sun is at its highest point in the sky. Highs in the 50s are expected.

Through the extended forecast, cooler weather with highs in the 50s and 40s is being suggested right now. Some lingering unsettled weather will be something to watch during this time frame, with another cool shot of air on the way we might not fully be done with frozen precipitation.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.