Drying Out for the Weekend

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR WESTERN GREENBRIER AND NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTIES UNTIL 10 AM FRIDAY MORNING

Friday we remain cold as dry northern air moves in. Highs will only climb to the low 20s and the upper teens during the day, even with just a light breeze it will feel like the single digits or colder during the day. Skies should slowly clear as our stubborn feed of moisture from the Great Lakes shifts.

Lows overnight will fall back into the single digits across the region. Wind chills can still easily fall below zero even with a slight breeze so be sure to bundle up if you’re going to be outside for extended periods of time. Remember to bring your pets indoors, and to check on your elderly and disabled neighbors!

Saturday, a coastal storm forming along the remnants of an old cold front forms off the coast of the Carolinas. Impacts here are minimal but a few stray snow showers from the western edge of the storm could pass through some of our southern counties (Giles, Bland, Monroe) otherwise most of us see partly cloudy skies. We’ll end up a bit milder too, only getting near the 30s but it is an improvement.

Sunday, we’re still cold. That’s not going anywhere fast this January. Highs will be similar to Saturday with most sticking to the upper 20s and low 30s, sunshine will return for everyone before clouds build back in later on in the evening. A few snow showers will be possible after dark.

Monday, as a weak low pressure slides out of the Great Lakes a few snow showers through the day are likely as moisture gets caught in the mountains. Accumulations will be negligible it looks like, but anything that does fall will stick. Highs in the 30s are expected.

Tuesday, a more organized storm system will try to form over the two Virginias bringing a mix of rain and snow. Eventually, as the storm moves east, and cold air funnels in behind it we’ll make a transition to all snow transitioning to scattered snow showers overnight. Highs in the upper 30s are expected.

Wednesday, we’ll face lingering upslope snows during the day as we tap into moisture from the Great Lakes again. Clouds will remain most of the day slowly moving out first across the east and by the overnight hours across the west too. Colder highs will stick around during the day, only getting into the 20s for everyone.

Thursday we dry out and spend the day basking in sunshine. A few passing clouds will make their way by but overall we should be clear as drier air moves in. Highs will slide back to the upper 20s and low 30s for most.

In the extended forecast, we’re continuing to monitor quite the cold January for the East coast. No real signs of a warm-up are on the table through the end of the month.

FRIDAY:

Clearing out, chilly. Highs in the 20s and teens.

SATURDAY:

Looking quiet, but cold. Highs in the 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Cold with highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Nuisance snow showers in the mountains. Cold with highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Rain to snow. Highs in the low 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Lingering snow showers. Highs in the 20s.

THURSDAY:

Looking dry, but cold. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

FRIDAY:

Chance snow showers. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

SATURDAY:

Cold and dry. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

SUNDAY:

Warmer. Highs in the mid 30s.