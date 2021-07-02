Drying out Friday, Cool for Fourth of July Weekend

A few lingering showers join us throughout the day but for the most part the rain is done with us as we head into the Fourth of July weekend. Highs will be noticeably cooler throughout the day, back into the low 70s and upper 60s for most as winds blow out of the north.

Saturday, highs remain in the low 70s. It looks like we will be pretty dry throughout the day with sunshine! It will be cooler than average, but overall a nice day. Firework shows on Saturday night should go off without a hitch! It will be a great way to kick off the holiday weekend.

Sunday, highs make a rebound as we get back to about average in the low 80s. We look dry and sunny throughout the day! It should be a great day to get out and celebrate Independence Day!

A few pop-up afternoon showers and storms in the heat and the humidity of the day remain possible on Monday but most should still remain on the drier side of the forecast. Highs in the 80s.

Tuesday will remain again, mostly dry but a few scattered showers and storms will remain a liability through the second half of the day. Highs in the 80s.

Wednesday, could see a few more clouds as a front moves closer in from the west and a storm brews off to our south and tries to push up the east coast. A few occasional showers and storms are also possible through the heat of the day. Something to watch for now. Highs at least remain in to the mid and upper 80s.

For Thursday, the aforementioned front and storm look to meet somewhere along the east coast sparking rain and thunderstorms for most throughout the day. Highs drop to the low 80s.

In the extended forecast the chance for some unsettled weather remains. We do look to cool off slightly back to near average temperatures behind Thursdays front!

