Drying Out Friday

Flooding continues to be a threat through the mid evening hours. Again everyone should remain aware of the smaller creeks and streams in their area regardless of being under a flood risk or not. We have a very saturated ground and the atmosphere has a lot of moisture to work with, so when it rains, it can rain very heavily. Our severe threat continues to lower with each passing hour.

Tonight will bring some lingering showers and storms to the region, especially before 10 PM. After that we are cloudy and still mild as lows fall back into the mid and upper 60s. Enjoy the warmth because the next several nights are going to be much cooler across the area.

Friday we see the last of any unsettled weather from our frontal system as it continues to push east. Shower chances are highest in the morning, but we do look to dry out quickly. We have very low rain chances on Friday compared to what we have seen the last few days. Temperatures are going to be cooler as well. Highs only make it into the mid and upper 70s with much lower humidity!

Labor Day Weekend, looks nice so far and will certainly feel fall-like! High pressure keeps things in the low to mid 70s during the day and the upper 50s overnight. Dry and sunny conditions will complement the cooler weather nicely on Saturday.

Sunday brings more sunshine and warmer temperatures. We will see highs make it back into the 80s, but it will still be pretty pleasant out there. We are looking at similar conditions for Monday and Tuesday as well.

Rain looks to return by the middle and end of next week. Showers and storms are in the forecast Wednesday through Friday at this point, but we do look to dry out by next weekend. Luckily the several days of dry weather will help us lower the flooding threat for next week.

The long term forecast has a nice start to the next workweek but strong signals are pointing to mid-week to be our next good shot at a soaking rain. To far out to say for sure now, but we’ll keep you in the loop as we get closer.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

Showers and storms. Some could be strong or severe. Highs around 80.

FRIDAY:

Drying out with just a lingering shower. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Fairly quiet. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Looking great! Highs in the 70s to near 80.

MONDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the upper 70s low 80s.

TUESDAY:

More clouds, but still dry. Highs in the upper 70s low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Slight afternoon rain chances. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Rain chances in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY:

Looking good! Highs in the 80s.