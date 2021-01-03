Drying out heading into Monday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR POCAHONTAS COUNTY UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT

Tonight rain chances stick around into the evening hours, we will stay cloudy overnight. Temperatures will fall off into the upper 20s for overnight lows with light winds out of the west.

Monday looks cloudy to start, clouds will move out during the afternoon. Temperature wise, even with the sun out it will be a bit colder than Sunday back into the 30s and low 40s.

Tuesday is in question in the forecast as there are some signs a weak cold front might be able to swing enough moisture and cold air into the area to spark some upslope snow showers during the afternoon and evening! Most will be on the drier side but for now, anticipate seeing a few flakes early next week. Highs in the 30s.

Wednesday is looking clear, with sunshine in the forecast for most everyone. High pressure will move in and give us a break in the rain for a day. Highs make a quick rebound from Tuesday back into the 40s and low 50s.

Our next cold front moves through late on Thursday into Friday, this brings with it another chance at some rain and maybe even some snow. It also drops us back down into the 30s to end the week. Keep checking back as we get closer to the end of the week and we will have all the details on this system.

In the extended forecast, still some cool conditions, we do look a little drier but this could change seeing its a ways out.

TONIGHT:

Chance of rain early. Lows in the 20s.

MONDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Chance of rain / snow. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure in control. Highs around 40.

THURSDAY:

Rain late. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Rain and snow. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Dry again. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Another dry day. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the 40s.