Drying out heading into the new week

Tonight we will start to lose the rain as we head into the overnight hours although we cant rule out a stray shower or two overnight. Where we see rain today watch out for patchy fog if you have to be out early Monday morning. Temperatures will drop to around 60 degrees overnight with partly cloudy skies.

Monday, we really start to dry things out across the region. Rain chances are lower than they have been in a while. Highs make it into the low to mid 80s for everyone enjoy the dry weather while it last.

Tuesday we see a very similar day to Monday, with abundant sunshine and a very low end chance to see a passing shower or two slip into the area. Highs will continue to climb to the mid 80s for most everyone. Wednesday right now looks to be the driest day of the week after that rain chances come back once again.

Through midweek next week and beyond, the heat looks to crank back up across the Mid-Atlantic. There is a lot of variability in the long term forecast especially when it comes to temperatures. We’ll also have to watch the two tropical systems in the Atlantic closely, it’s likely they won’t have a direct impact on us we could see some rain from them come late in the week so make sure to keep checking back as we get closer.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

We now have TWO Tropical systems in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Laura and Hurricane Marco. Both look to have impacts on the United States in the next 3 days. Remember the storm could end up anywhere within the cone. Both are predicted to become hurricanes before making landfall somewhere next week. For those who have friends, family or interests along the Gulf Coast and Florida this is something to watch closely as the forecast evolves. Although it is rare to have two systems in the gulf at the same time it has happened before but not in many years.. is it 2021 yet?

TONIGHT

Stray shower possible overnight. Lows around 60.

MONDAY:

Smaller rain chances. Highs around 80.

TUESDAY:

Keeping things on the drier side. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Driest day of the week. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

Low rain chances. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

FRIDAY:

Rain chances go back up. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Rain sticks around. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY:

Rain chances still around. Highs in the upper 70s.

