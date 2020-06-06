Drying out this Weekend

To kick off the weekend on Saturday we still have to watch for some early morning showers and storms across the area. These much like Friday won’t be severe, but will help us cool off a bit in the morning hours. We could still see a shower or two in the afternoon hours but most will stay dry. Temperatures will make it up into the low 80’s with overnight lows in the upper 50’s.

Sunday is our first totally dry day in a few days. To wrap up the weekend we keep things sunny, and hot. Highs are expected to top out in the upper 70’s a few 80’s could be mixed in.

Next week we keep a close eye on a few moving pieces including Cristobal and it’s remnants. For the most part we start the week out with high pressure in control over the area with the heat cranked up. By mid-week we have to watch how Cristobal interacts with a system by the Great Lakes, that could bring us a healthy dose of rain and thunderstorms along with some tropical moisture. Keep checking back for more details as we get closer.

We are still watching Tropical Storm Cristobal. Those with interests along the Gulf Coast should continue to monitor this storm closely as it is expected to make landfall along the Central Gulf Coast this weekend. Despite looking to make landfall in the Central Gulf Coast, the impacts from the storm will be felt from Florida to Texas!

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT

Chance of showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Lows in the 60’s.

SATURDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out! Highs in the upper 70s. MONDAY:

Highs in the low 80s. Looking dry!

TUESDAY:

Even warmer and still fairly quiet. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Heavier rains possible. Highs in the low 80s and upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Showers return. Highs in the near 80.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY:

Some showers possible. Highs in the upper 70s. SUNDAY:

Quiet, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the low 70’s.