Drying out Thursday

Thursday an isolated shower is possible but is looking more unlikely especially through the afternoon hours. Sunshine and mostly clear skies will be the most likely thing most see during the daytime. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s remain as well.

Friday, high pressure continues to keep us drier (unfortunately). More baking sun is in the forecast as clouds just aren’t expected to be very widespread heading into the beginning of the weekend. Highs slide back into the 80s for more of us.

Saturday, chances for rain make a small comeback as scattered showers along a weak low rising out of the south passes us by. Not everyone will see rain, but this will should help some of you out by giving a break from watering lawns and gardens. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Sunday, we’re right back to where we started. Dry. But this time around it’s a fair bit hotter too, highs are forecast to be back into the upper 80s and low 90s for the coal fields. Humidity will also be a factor as a southerly flow begins to set up.

Monday is hotter than Sunday by just a few degrees and just as humid. This might inspire an isolated shower somewhere but high pressure will try to fend it off. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s should be expected.

Tuesday, more confidence in a few isolated showers through the afternoon shows up in the forecast. We’ll be hot and humid still but a little additional cloud cover may keep us a smidge cooler. Highs overall though remain into the upper 80s and low 90s.

In the extended forecast chances for rain slowly grow, but coverage still looks spotty at best as of now. Highs remain in the 80s and low 90s for a select few, and the high humidity doesn’t look to go anywhere either.

THURSDAY:

Iso. PM showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly clear and warm. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

SATURDAY:

Mix sun and clouds. Scattered PM storms. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY:

Warming up with scattered. showers. Highs in the mid-80s.

MONDAY:

Hotter with scattered storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY:

Typical August day. Hot. Highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY:

Hot and humid, iso. shower. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

THURSDAY:

Slightly cooler, showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY:

Rain chances grow. Highs in the mid-80s.