Drying out Today, Showers Tomorrow

Monday will bring cloudy skies to start. Some saw some early morning showers most have wrapped up before many of us woke up, but we will hold on to the clouds through mid morning. We will see gradual clearing through the afternoon and end our afternoon with sunshine. Temperatures will still be below average as our highs will only be in the mid 50s. Lows remain near average in the 40s.

Tuesday looks unsettled. Showers look to be possible through much of the day though they will be scattered in nature. This does mean we will see clouds most of the day. Highs are expected to make it into the mid 60s.

Wednesday brings the next chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms. We will see rain heavy at times and will have to keep an eye out for strong storms with gusty winds. Temperatures will still be warm ahead of the front as highs will be in the mid and upper 60s. We will be much cooler after the front passes.

Lingering showers are in the forecast for Thursday. This will mainly be in the morning hours before we gradually dry out for the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler as highs only make it into the low and mid 50s. We continue our dry stretch into Friday and will slowly warm up as highs on Friday will be closer to 60.

Saturday and Sunday are looking pretty dry at his point. We are also looking much warmer as highs make it back into the 70s! We will bring back more rain as we kick off the following week and look to remain unsettled through midweek.

While much of April has been below average. We are looking to end April on a fairly mild note. Severe weather season is now in full swing, so be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.





MONDAY:

Looking fairly quiet. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY:

Dry and warm. An isolated shower possible. Highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid and upper 60s.

THURSDAY:

Looking drier after a morning shower. Cooler with highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Quiet and cool. Highs in the 50s to near 60.

SATURDAY:

Still looking dry. Highs near 70.

SUNDAY:

Keeping dry. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

An isolated shower. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Still unsettled. highs in the 50s and 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the 60s.

