Drying out today

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR GREENBRIER AND POCAHONTAS COUNTIES UNTIL 11AM THIS MORNING

Tuesday we see everyone back to plain old rain as southerly winds out of the east knock and remaining cold air out of place. Rain will taper off through the afternoon for most with only an occasional shower left by the evening. Highs will be in the upper 50 and the low 60s.

Wednesday looks to be a bit drier with a few breaks of sun, but it doesn’t last long. Our next chance for widespread rain approaches Wednesday evening with a few showers possible by dark. We are warm though with highs in the 60s. The day itself is mainly dry until late.

Thursday we face our first threat of potentially severe weather this year as a level 2 of 5 risk to see severe weather is now in place. Thunderstorms associated with a passing cold front will be passing by with favorable conditions for them to be deemed severe. We’ll have to keep a close eye on how this forecast evolves but for now, we are anticipating some stronger storms to push their way through. All modes of severe weather on the table at the moment.

Friday in sharp contrast to most of the week, we’re dry! On the flip side of that it does come with a price as now we’re cooler than before but still very seasonable in the mid and upper 40s and a few in the low 50s.

By Saturday (the first day of spring), high pressure has locked itself in and we’re starting to see some improvements. Especially in the skies as we should be able to bring the sun back into the forecast after a dreary week. Temperatures return into the 50s for everyone as well.

Sunday we stay clear as like the day before high pressure is here to stay. Temperatures are continuing their slow rebound into the 50s and possibly the low 60s for some, along with copious amounts of sun.

Monday we kick the work week off with a decent day back into the 60s for most with sun and a few clouds. Probably one of the better Mondays we’ve had in some time!

In the extended forecast high pressure has a tight grip on the area and should keep us fairly dry as head towards the end of March. Temperatures do fairly well for themselves too with most sitting well above average through this period.

