Drying Out Tonight

Tonight, shower and storm activity will wane with sunset and things will begin to dry out the further into the overnight we go. Lows sit in the mid to upper 60s across the region as partly cloudy skies remain overnight. Overall we are in for a nice night!

Tuesday things get a little bit warmer with highs in the 80s for most across the area ahead of passing weak cold front. Showers and storms look to kick up towards the afternoon hours. Most of the action looks to hold of until very late in the afternoon and through the evening. While we won’t see a lot of thunderstorms, any we do see could be strong.

We are under a Level 1 of 5 risk to see severe weather Tuesday, the main threat from any stronger to severe storms that do form will be strong winds, and some smaller hail (pea sized). Most of this will take place late in the afternoon and through the evening.

Wednesday, we keep our upward trend in temperatures going with highs climbing towards the upper 80s for nearly everyone. A few more storms are possible once more, but there will still be a lot of dry time. Again, while storms will be limited, any we do see have the potential to be strong or severe.

We maintain our level 1 of 5 risk for parts of the area, while some end up under a level 2 of 5 risk as our cold front lingers across the region. This is mainly north of I 64. The main threats are similar to Tuesday, with some stronger winds and small hail. Once more, we are not talking about a lot of storms, but any that do develop need to be watched closely.

Thursday decent chances for showers and storms return to the forecast as what will likely be the remnants of Laura make their approach. There is still a lot of variability in the forecast including timing, total rainfall amounts and exactly where this low pressure tracks. For now, between Thursday and this Saturday looks to be quite dreary, and pose a risk for some heavier rains across the region. This forecast will undergo some finer tuning through the rest of this week so be sure to check back here often. We may also have to keep an eye on the severe weather threat, depending on Laura’s track.

In the tropics, Marco has weakened but still poses an immediate threat to the western gulf coast as a strong Tropical Storm. Laura is still a Tropical Storm but expected to become a hurricane in the next 24-48 hours before making landfall. Both storms regardless of strength look to have major impacts across the Gulf Coast in the form of heavy rain and coastal flooding. If you have friends, family or interests be sure to be in contact with them and make sure they are prepared and taking precautions!

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

Drying out. Mild with lows in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Dry through the day, showers and storms arrive late and into Wednesday. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Driest day of the week, but a few storms possible here or there. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

Rain picks back up. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

FRIDAY:

Rain chances go back up. Watching Laura. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Rain sticks around depending on Laura. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY:

Rain chances in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

TUESDAY:

Rain chances are staying around. Highs around 80.