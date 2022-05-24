A FLOOD WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR THE EAST RIVER AT WILLOWTON UNTIL 4:15 PM

A FLOOD WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR THE BLUESTONE RIVER AT FALLS MILLS UNTIL 5 PM

IF YOU ENCOUNTER FLOODING FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE AND DO NOT ATTEMPT TO CROSS IT!

Tuesday, most of us stay dry but mostly cloudy. A few light showers are possible in the early morning hours but that will be the extent of the day. Some clearing to the west of I-77 is likely by the afternoon hours as winds out of the east dry out as they come up and over the mountains. To the east of I-77, you’ll likely remain cloudy all day. This does lead to a healthy split temperature wise in the afternoon, with the west likely to get near 70 while in the east you’ll be firmly towards the 60s.

Wednesday again is a split day as another system inches closer to our region. A few passing showers are possible through the afternoon and evening. These won’t be the norm as sunshine peaks through for most. The extra sunshine will allow us to climb into the mid-70s. Showers become more common during the overnight hours.

Thursday rings the chance for more unsettled weather as a cold front slowly builds in from the west. Coverage of any rain will increase through the afternoon and evening hours with the chance of a few rumbles of thunder. We will have to watch where the heaviest rain is falling as the ground and the creeks and streams will still be sensitive from earlier in the week. Highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Friday, especially through the early morning rain will be heavy at times. Some isolated high water issues may arise for the morning commute as we head into the last day before the long weekend for many. As the day goes on our front will clear taking the rain with it, at the latest, by the early evening. Temperatures take a hit to the low 70s as the front exits.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND FORECAST:

Saturday, we just can’t shake rain on a weekend. As an upper level low sets up over the area scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms are looking likely. This won’t be a washout, but it will still be something worth keeping aware of as storms will likely be slow moving which could once again lead to some isolated water issues. Highs rebound slightly into the low 70s.

Sunday, showers are possible again with an embedded rumble of thunder here and there. Coverage will be less than the previous day, but once again you should be paying attention to the weather around during the afternoon. Highs climb to the mid-70s.

MEMORIAL DAY, we start to clear out slightly. Clouds will still be around but we won’t be dealing with as much overcast skies as previous days, we’ll also shake our shower chances as that stubborn upper level low begins to move off shore. Highs jump to the 80s for most.

Through the extended forecast the unforgiving seasonal change and repeated systems bringing showers continues as our unsettled pattern continues. We’ll say goodbye to May with a roller coaster forecast.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

The Spring Fire Ban remains in effect. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

TUESDAY:

A few clouds, showers south/east. Highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY:

A few showers more sun. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Stormy, some strong. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Lingering showers, clearing late. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Sunshine! Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY:

Sunshine to start / clouds late. Highs in the upper 70s.

MEMORIAL DAY:

Stormy again, showers. Highs in the 80s

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, Mild. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

HOT. Highs in the upper 80s.