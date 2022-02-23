Wednesday, rain will end throughout the morning as a new low pressure forms off to our west, this will keep us dry but still cloudy through the afternoon hours giving creeks, streams, and rivers, time to move water downstream. Our risk of flooding is quite a bit lower as a result. Rain does pick back up late Wednesday and overnight into Thursday as the second part of this system moves east. High temperatures into the 50s will be found in the morning as temperatures decline through the rest of the day.

Thursday, we’re back to more consistent, heavy at times, rainfall across the entire area. Flooding concerns jump right back to the top of our list as the ground will still be fairly saturated from Tuesday meaning most of the water will end up in the sewers or the rivers during the day. In addition to the rain seen earlier in the week another inch or more looks likely during the day. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Friday, the last of our system begins to exit as a cold front swings through the region. This will bring another round of healthy rainfall through the morning with a brief change to a wintry mix or even snow across the mountains during the afternoon as cold air rushes in. It is likely we’ll still be seeing rises along local rivers, creeks, and streams through Friday morning. Remember just because the rain is done doesn’t mean the flooding risk is automatically over.

Saturday, a weak area of rain and snow will form off to our south and could clip southern Virginia and the far southern edge of the region. For now, we’ll keep chances low but keep an eye on this if you live in Tazewell, Giles, Bland, and Monroe counties! Otherwise, we’re dry and fairly sunny during the day with highs in the 30s.

Sunday, the risk of upslope snow grows throughout the day as an upper-level disturbance pushes out of the great lakes. Clouds will be around as moisture gets here first, then through the evening and overnight into Monday, we’ll watch snow begin to fall and accumulate. Highs in the 30s are expected.

Monday, upslope snows will come to an end through the morning but not after causing a slow start to the week as many hit the roads. Budgeting for extra time here will be necessary! Clouds will likely remain most of the day west of the mountains while some clearing remains possible east. Highs in the 30s are expected.

Tuesday, we’ll dry out and bring some sunshine back to the forecast. Highs make a quick recovery into the low 40s for most, with the mountains remaining in the 30s.

In the extended forecast there aren’t any solid chances for rain and snow as we head into March but we’ll have to watch closely as this has been a very active pattern. Highs generally return to the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Morning rain, drier afternoon. Highs in the 50s, but falling through the day.

THURSDAY:

Rain likely most of the day. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

FRIDAY:

Rain/snow mix possible. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Slow clearing, rain/snow to the south. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, snow late. Highs near 40.

MONDAY:

Upslope snow in the morning. Highs in the mid-30s.

TUESDAY:

Clear & cool. Highs in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

A spotty shower. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Chances for rain and snow. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s and 50s.