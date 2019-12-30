Drying up today, but colder air starts moves in

DISCUSSION: A few showers are sticking around early this morning. Drier conditions will take over as this cold front starts to exit the area, though. This means most of us should be able to enjoy a ‘not so bad’ morning commute, with just a few showers around and puddles on the ground. We will become quite breezy as cold air starts to rush into the area behind this front though.

Mostly dry commute.

We will hit our high temperatures early today before the coldest of this air mass arrives though. Expect temperatures to drop throughout the afternoon and evening.

Mostly dry, but breezy with dropping temps today.

Cold nights return for the first time in a while, as overnight lows dipping down into the low 30s and possibly 20s.

Drier conditions hold tight through most of Tuesday with the chance for just a few showers/flurries for the mountains. If you are heading out to celebrate on New Year’s Eve, be prepared for a cold night as temperatures drop into the upper 20s.

Brief cool-down arrives for the start of the new year.

New Years Day will be another chilly one with temperatures near average. Expect highs in the low 40s under partly cloudy skies. We are looking to stay dry though!

Unsettled conditions could return as soon as Thursday though, with a wet finish the the week looking likely. This looks to be in the form of mainly rain, with just a small chance of mixing during the evening hours through the end of our weekend.

CPC 6-10 day temperature outlook.

Despite temperatures returning near average for the start of the 2020, much of the next couple of week is looking warmer than average. With warmer temperatures continuing to dominate the pattern, it’s going to be tough to see any widespread snowfall during the period. On average, we receive 18 inches of snow during the month of January (NWS climate data for Beckley). If this warm pattern hold tights through the first half of the month, there’s a good chance we will see below normal snowfall totals for the January.

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Drying up, clearing out. Highs in the 50s early with dropping temps through the day.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy, breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

NEW YEARS EVE:

Mostly dry. Mountain flurries possible. Close to average in the 40s.

NEW YEARS DAY:

Dry with highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Some rain returns. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Some more showers. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Lingering showers possible. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Showers return. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Drying up. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 40s

WEDNESDAY:

Quiet with highs near average in the 40s.