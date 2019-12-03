Drying up today, slick roads still likely today

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Tazewell, Mercer, and Summers counties until 7 AM Tuesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, and Western Fayette counties until 10 AM Tuesday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Eastern Fayette , Western Greenbrier and Western Pocahontas counties until 7 AM Tuesday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Eastern Fayette and Western Pocahontas counties until 10 AM Tuesday morning.

A Wind Advisory is in for Greenbrier, Summers, Mercer, Tazewell, and Monroe counties. It will remain in effect until noon Tuesday.

Wind advisory.

DISCUSSION: Wet roadways have led to icy spots developing through the overnight hours as temperatures dropped below freezing. Though most of us won’t see much additional snow this morning, slick travel is still possible, especially on the side roads. We won’t pick up much more in terms of accumulation this morning, but an additional inch or two is possible, with more in the higher terrain.

Temperatures are starting out cold this morning alongside breezy conditions. Wind chill values could feel like the teens at times, so it’ll be another good day to layer up on the way out the door.

Bus stop forecast.

Any snow showers across the area should wrap up by midday, though cold air will hang around for the remainder of the day. Highs will be stuck in the 30s.

Tuesday planner.

We thankfully are looking much more quiet for the middle to end of the week. Highs on Wednesday should return to the low 40s. A weak disturbance could bring a few more snow showers to the mountains late Wednesday, though most of us will stay dry.

More dry time is expected on Thursday and Friday. A few showers may be possible on Friday as another weak system passes by. Nothing major is expected from this and most will actually remain dry once again.

Temperatures will be closer to average in the mid 40s towards the end of the week. We look to stay dry through the work week and into the weekend where highs are back in the 50s by Sunday. Rain returns to kick off the work week.

Much of November featured temperatures that are below average, which has allowed us to feel almost like winter at times. For the most part though, our daytime and overnight temperatures have stayed above the freezing mark of 32 degrees and most of our precipitation has fallen as rain. Changes are in store once over the next few weeks as snow becomes a more regular occurrence. To get a general idea of amounts, our average snowfall for the month of December is 12.9 inches (We normally pick up just between 2 to 3 inches in November).

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Morning flurries. Slick travel possible. Staying cold with highs in the 30s.

TONIGHT:

Dry, but mostly cloudy and cold again. Lows near 30.

WEDNESDAY:

Most are dry. Mountain flurries late. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly dry with an isolated shower. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Quiet with highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Still dry. Highs near average in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Rain possible. Cooler with highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY:

More showers. Some mixing. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Lingering mix. Then clearing. Highs in the 40s.