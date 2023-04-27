Tonight brings the chances for rain back into the picture, as an area of low pressure rides up the Ohio River Valley. Showers will be likely after dinner and could be steady at times through the early morning hours before dawn. Temperatures will remain mild with the clouds and a southerly breeze in place, with lows around 50.

Friday looks rainy still for the morning, so expect a wet morning commute on the roads. Showers will still be around, so make sure the kiddos have a jacket and other rain gear as they head off to school. Rain showers will break up a bit by mid-morning and become widely scattered by lunchtime. With a few peaks of sun possible in the afternoon, a few rumbles of thunder with a brief downpour or two can’t be ruled out.

Though the severe weather risk for tomorrow is very low, it is not quite zero, with perhaps one or two storms having the potential for some gusty wind and small hail. The best chance for this to occur would be around dinnertime – again to emphasize – the risk is low, but we’ll monitor this small threat closely for you tomorrow! In the entire duration between tonight and Friday night, expect around an inch of rain, with locally heavier amounts possible. Flooding is not expected where we have been so dry recently.

Saturday is a day in between systems, meaning that most of the day is dry. A few peaks of sunshine will be accompanied by the chance for a brief sprinkle or two out ahead of our next storm system, with high temperatures in the middle to upper 60s.

Sunday brings yet another storm system into the region, with some decent rainfall possible once again, likely around a half of an inch. This day looks wet at times, particularly in the afternoon, so have the rain gear handy if you plan on hitting the road or hanging out outside! Highs will be in the lower 60s.

Monday keeps a few sprinkles and an overall gloomy vibe into the picture, with a northwest flow providing patchy instances of sprinkles. The weather looks to remind us of conditions more indicative of November, as we struggle to reach 50 degrees – we should be in the upper 60s for this time of year!

Tuesday continues the chances for wet conditions, with another trough combining with a northwest flow to create mostly cloudy and gloomy conditions. High temperatures as a result will once again be cool, with highs near 50.

Wednesday brings back the sunshine but it’s still a bit chilly! High pressure will be in control, with highs in the middle 50s.

Looking ahead, the weather looks to become a bit more mellow as we head into the middle and end parts of next week, with rain chances becoming lower. In addition, our temperatures look to rebound to near normal values in the middle 60s toward the end of the work week next week and into the start of next weekend.

TONIGHT

Rain likely. Good sleeping weather! Lows in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY

Early rain showers, afternoon breaks with a few storms. Highs in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY

Isolated shower – some sunshine! Highs in the middle to upper 60s.

SUNDAY

Showers likely, especially during the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

MONDAY

Few lingering sprinkles, mostly cloudy & gloomy. Highs around 50.

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy, with a few lingering showers. Highs near 50.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny, warmer! Highs in the middle 50s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny, nice! Highs in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible. Highs in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers. Highs around 60.

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy with just an isolated shower threat. Highs in the middle 50s.