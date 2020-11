RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS) — Some Tazewell County residents woke up to a tremor in their area.

A magnitude 2.7 earthquake was reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) at 2:35 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020. The epicenter was located 6.2 miles NNW of Richlands.

The USGS reported no damage near the epicenter of the small quake, but some did report feeling light shaking.

If you felt any shaking from the quake, you can report it via the USGS website.