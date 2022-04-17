***A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE*** For Western Greenbrier and Pocahontas County until 8am Monday. A system is expected to move through during the early morning hours with temps cold enough for ice, sleet, and snow. Accumulations are minimum off mountain tops with 1-3 inches of snow along the highest’s of ridgelines possible.

EASTER SUNDAY NIGHT remains dry but clouds increase as our next system sets up to move in for the overnight hours. Temps get frosty once again as we dip back in to the mid 30s so again, make sure to protect sensitive plants. We’ll see ice, sleet, and snow move in during the overnight closer to dawn Monday morning.

Monday begins and ends with rain showers for the low lands. Heavy rain is possible at times which could impact daily commutes. Watch for standing water and backed up storm drains. For the eastern mountains the chance for ice and sleet remain for much of the morning and early afternoon. Icy driving conditions can be expected for Greenbrier and Pocahontas County. Snow accumulations will be limited to the highest of peaks along Western Pocahontas County like Snowshoe with 1-3 inches possible. Highs struggle to reach the low to mid 40s.







Tuesday, morning will see a few left over snow showers for the northeaster mountains with temps frosty cold in the 30s. Watch for patchy black ice heading out the door. Temps recover somewhat in the afternoon with clearing skies. Afternoon highs are still below average in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday, starts off frosty but temps warm up nicely by the afternoon into the low 60s. We’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies with fair weather clouds here and there. We’ll still be breezy at times with winds 10-15mph gusting upwards of 20mph.

Thursday is looking to stay dry with sunshine returning for all. Temps rise back into the upper 60s and low 70s across the two-Virginias. Partly sunny skies will make for an enjoyable afternoon.

Friday we’re clear and nice with highs pushing that 80 degree mark as our late month warming trend continues. A few clouds build in late Friday evening as rain is expected Saturday.

Saturday will have a few scattered showers here and there between broken sunshine. We continue the warming trend however with the aid of southwest winds. Highs push ever closer to the 80 degree mark with many of us reaching the upper 70s without issue. The chance of showers remain with us through the evening and overnight hours.

The extended forecast, the warmth continues for a bit before we get back into a rainy pattern and cooler temps to finish out the month of April.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

(EASTER) SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Rain, Ice, Snow. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Cloudy, AM showers/snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out slowly. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny, mild. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY:

Sunny and mild. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Sunny with highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Few more clouds. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Stormy / Mild. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Sct. Rain. Highs in the low 60s.