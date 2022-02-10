Easy Going Thursday, Eyes on the Weekend

A few light rain/snow showers will continue across the mountains into the early hours of Thursday morning but should end quickly as the day goes on. Some clouds along and west of the mountains will remain for the first half of the day before we completely clear out by the afternoon. To the east sunny skies should be around most of the day. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s are expected.

Friday we look clearer through the daytime, but clouds will return by the time many of us are heading to bed. Winds will pick up throughout the day with gusts getting near 20mph, and increasing to 25+mph overnight. Highs in the 40s are expected.

Rain looks likely heading into Saturday, mainly across the mountains but everyone will likely see a little bit of rain before the day is said and done. Overnight as temperatures fall we’ll see rain showers transition to some light snow showers that will bring some nuisance accumulations namely across the mountains. Highs in the 40s and lows into the 20s.

Sunday, as a coastal low forms to our east snow showers are possible along the remnants of our front from the day before. Snow is possible through our eastern counties, Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Mercer, Bland, and Giles. Any accumulations will be minimal, but watch out for slick travel. To the west, clouds and possibly a flurry are possible otherwise you’ll remain dry. Highs in the 30s are expected.

Monday, upslope snows are likely as a decent northwest flow sets up along the western slopes of the mountains. Expect slow and slick travel through the morning hours as the ground will be cold enough for snow to stick fairly easily. Accumulations should be on the lower end, we’ll get more specific on exact numbers in the coming days.

Tuesday, mostly clear skies aided by a southerly wind will help to bring temperatures back up into the upper 30s and low 40s for most. This will kick off a few days of warming temperatures across the region!

Wednesday, we continue the warming trend as we set up ahead of another cold front. Highs should approach 50 degrees for many across the region, but we will have to watch for increasing clouds and wind throughout the daytime.

In the extended forecast, rain is looking likely across much of the region as another cold front works its way through. Ahead of the front, we’ll stay well above average into the 50s!

