Monday, we’re considerably clearer and warmer across the region. We’ll see sunshine through a majority of the day with highs making a swift return back to the 50s for most. Any snow that survived on Sunday will melt on today.

On Tuesday, overall most will remain on the drier side as we kick off a quieter period in our weather. Some clouds will limit our true potential temperature wise but we should still make it to the upper 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday will remain dry for most of the day but a southern system tries to work its way north in the afternoon. Scattered rain showers are possible the farther south you are. North of I-64 should squeeze out one last dry, but cloudy day before an unsettled pattern develops. Highs remain mild in the 60s.

Thursday starts off with a few sprinkles here and there towards the southeast. Still mild as southwest winds continue to help improve our temps. Highs in the mid 60s can be expected with a mix of sun and clouds. Though it is looking likely we’ll see more clouds than sun as of now.

Friday, as we get ahead of a cold front temperatures will take a brief surge back to the upper 60s and near 70 for some as winds pick up out of the south. Most of the day will be dry and even sunny at times across the region. Clouds thicken up in the mid-afternoon and then rain, mainly in the form of scattered showers, pushes in through the evening and overnight into Saturday.

Saturday begins with showers but general clearing occurs for the afternoon. High pressure from the south tries to regain control of our weather. Patchy sunshine for the late afternoon into evening hours with temps still seasonable in the 50s.

Sunday, a few showers, mainly along the mountains, remain possible but most should stay dry thanks to a high pressure sitting nearby. Outside of the showers we are on the sunnier side of “sun and clouds” but don’t expect clear skies just yet. Highs in the 50s are expected.

Through the extended forecast, we spend some time enjoying high pressure with highs into the 50s and 60s with sunny skies. Right at the end of the 10-Day we do have a shot at some unsettled weather, but this far out it’s only worth a mention and nothing more.

Severe weather season is approaching, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

