GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Strong winds and heavy rain hit our region on Tuesday, May 17, 2023.

Tornado warnings were issued for Tazewell and Bland counties in Virginia as well as western McDowell County, Monroe County, and Greenbrier County in West Virginia.

Although there was no tornado confirmed to have touched down, that did not stop Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management in Greenbrier County, Mike Honaker and his team, from preparing for the worst case scenario.

“When the wind starts blowing hard we get really concerned, because again, we are in the month right now when we are most likely to experience those tornadoes,” said Honaker.

Honaker said during the severe weather threat, the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management was in constant contact with the National Weather Service Office in Blacksburg, Virginia getting the most up-to-the-second information available.

They were also working to get that information to the residents of Greenbrier County via social media and phone alerts as soon as possible.

He also said although they were not called into emergency action on Tuesday, his team was prepared and they will remain ready any time severe weather threatens the area.

“Just being ready to respond to those trees in the road, damage to houses, flooding, and all the things that come with that storm,” said Honaker. “We have a lot of resources, a lot of assets, and a lot of people that we have to have ready to go, and we do that.”