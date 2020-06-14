Ending the weekend on a rainy note

FLASH FLOOD WARNING–

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR SOUTHWESTERN FAYETTE COUNTY UNTIL 7 P.M TONIGHT

Flash Flood Warning

We are under a marginal risk of seeing severe weather today but this is mainly for the threat of some flooding. Some storms could be stronger with some gusty winds and small hail but heavy rain is our main threat today.

Tonight again we hold onto the chance for a shower but again most stay dry after the sun sets lows keep with the trend and hover in the mid to low 50’s. We stay mostly cloudy overnight.

Monday we look to keep temperatures in the upper 60’s to low 70’s across the two Virginias with shower chances looming over most of the day. Tuesday will bring less showers than Monday, but still a few and highs in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

By Wednesday we are still dealing with below normal temperatures and we hold onto our shower chances. Thursday we look to stay in the low 70’s but we can’t shake those shower chances. Friday we finally start to warm back up looking to next weekend we look warm but still run the chance of a few showers.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

Next 10 Days

TONIGHT:

A shower or two. Lows in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Even more showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY:

A shower or two. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers stick around. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

THURSDAY:

Better shower chances. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY:

One or two showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY:

Still hanging on to showers. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the low 80s. MONDAY:

A shower or two possible, but mostly dry and sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. TUESDAY:

Chance of showers. Highs in the low 80s.