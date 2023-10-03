Tonight features starry skies once again with a mostly clear night on tap for the two Virginias. Low temperatures will be slightly warmer than Monday night, as we will drop into the middle 50s for lows. Some patchy areas of fog are possible as we wake up for our Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will see high pressure drift off to our northeast, which will give us a more direct southerly flow. This should allow temperatures to peak at their warmest this week and we’ll make a run at 80 degrees! That’s a good dozen or so degrees above normal for this time of year – and could be the last time we see 80 degrees for a while!

Thursday keeps the sunshine around, but clouds will begin to increase ahead of our next storm system. Our broad area of high pressure will also begin to collapse, and this should keep temperatures from reaching quite as warm, with highs in the middle 70s.

Friday sees our rain chances increase with a strong cold front pushing through. Though rainfall from this boundary does not look overly impressive, the drop in high temperatures will be! High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 60s, which is cooler than Thursday but will be far warmer than the weekend!

Saturday is shaping up to be a cool and gloomy day – perfect for Chili Fest! Saturday is shaping up to be a drizzly day much like what we saw a couple of weeks ago – where occasional light sprinkles and drizzle fall under mostly cloudy skies. The big headline for the weekend will be high temperatures – highs will only be in the 50s for both Saturday and Sunday!

Sunday could allow a stray sprinkle or snow flurry up in the mountains with temperatures dropping into the middle to upper 30s for lows that morning. With dew point values below freezing, we could see some hoar frost – we’d love to see some of your photos for that and you can send them over to our website – find the Weather Together tab! Sunday will bring the sunshine for the afternoon, but it’s a cold day with highs only in the lower 50s.

Monday brings back the sunshine in full force but with a cool northerly breeze with an area of low pressure spinning to our north, we will still be below average in terms of temperature, with highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday begins the warming trend as we begin to encroach on what’s seasonal for this time of year temperature-wise. We’ll see high temperatures in the lower 60s under partly sunny skies.

Looking ahead, temperatures will rebound following our first real cold spell this weekend – our average high temperature is in the upper 60s this time of year, and we will get back to that level by the middle of the month! Keep in mind that fall fire season has begun in West Virginia – no burning during the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.!

TONIGHT

Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny, warm! Highs around 80.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny – increasing clouds late. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY

Few showers. Gloomy – bring the raincoats for high school football games! Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy and gloomy with periods of drizzle. Highs in the middle 50s.

SUNDAY

AM sprinkles – perhaps a few mountain flurries! PM sun. Highs in the lower to middle 50s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny, still cool! Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny, isolated sprinkle. Warming back up. Highs in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny once again. Nice! Highs in the middle 60s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny. Isolated shower late. Highs in the middle to upper 60s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny with an isolated shower. Highs in the middle 60s.