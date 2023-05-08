Monday is looking warm as temps start near the 50 degree mark and rise steadily into the upper 70s. Heat and humidity means spring pop-up showers and storms for the late afternoon so a day to have the umbrella close by.

Monday night a healthy line of showers and thunderstorms push through for the late evening hours. Much like Sunday, it’ll be quite loud for a spell before t-storms eventually fade out as the line moves from the northwest to the southeast.

Severe weather risk is low considering the timing of these storms with strong winds (40-50mph) being top concern with only strongest isolated storm. Showers, some heavy at times, will remain through our early Tuesday morning which will lead to ponding and poor drainage issues. Lows stay mild in the upper 50s.

Tuesday is another warm day as we work our way into the upper 70s. Again, heat and humidity work together in the afternoon for a pop-up shower and thunderstorm chance. However, this time, drier air starts to filter in allowing showers and storms to fade west to east Tuesday night.

Wednesday we get to enjoy a mostly sunny day as we start comfortable in the 50s and warm into the mid 70s across the region. Certainly looking like one of the better outdoor days in our forecast so far.

Thursday is a rinse and repeat day from Wednesday with sunshine a plenty. Morning temps in the 50s warm up quickly into the upper 70s and low 80s. All around a nice day to enjoy.

Friday we start to see humidity rise as we start the day in the mid 50s. By the afternoon, many of us are making a good run at 80 degrees. Most will fall just shy in the upper 70s. As humidity pumps in a few afternoon pop-up thunderstorms are likely towards the evening commute. Showers remain overnight into Saturday.

Saturday scattered showers begin our day and remain for much of our Saturday. Highs stay mild in the upper 70s. A few rumbles in the afternoon possible but by Saturday night, showers begin to fade some.

Mother’s Day, Sunday hosts a few showers in the morning possible with a better chance once again in the afternoon. Afternoon highs push back into the upper 70s and low 80s.

In your extended forecast, we finally see a spring pattern unfolding as temps remain around seasonal averages and spring storms become more regular. The change to a spring like patter will help with rainfall totals which were lacking in April as we play catch up with a few rain makers.

