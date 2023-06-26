Monday we dodge a bullet thanks to early afternoon showers on Sunday as they helped lessen our severe weather threat this morning. The main line of thunderstorms associated with a cold front will push southwest of our region through Kentucky early on and exit the region. A few showers for portions of McDowell/Tazewell likely before dawn. Otherwise, a mostly cloudy day with peeks of sunshine will help us push close to the 80 degree mark with several in the lowlands making it there. A few showers and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening still possible with severe weather not expected.

Regardless of severe weather, winds today will be high out of the southwest 15-20mphs with gusts as high as 30mph at times. May make travel tricky for higher profile vehicles. Winds will be with us most of the day and late into our overnight.

Tuesday showers move through the region in waves coming and going at times. Not an all day rain event, but enough of a change throughout the day to keep the umbrellas around. With winds shifting from the northwest, temps tumble a bit into the low 70s. Winds won’t be a strong but a breezy day overall can be expected. Rain totals nearing half and inch for the entire day means we won’t have to worry about flood concerns outside of the normal puddles on roads.

Wednesday clouds remain stubborn for the mountains but those in the lowlands will enjoy a mostly sunny day. A rouge sprinkle early on for portions of Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Summers, and Monroe counties will fade through the morning as these regions enjoy a mostly cloudy afternoon. Highs struggle depending on who see more sunshine than not with a spread from the upper 70s for the lowlands and low to mid 70s for the mountains.

Thursday is looking to be our best day this week as we enjoy sunshine and a change in winds help us warm back to average in the low 80s. A few clouds filter in and out during the day but rain holds off into the overnight hours as our next system moves in for early Friday.

Friday will be a hit and miss shower kind of day with better chances of showers in the afternoon with a few pop-up thunderstorms. Your evening plans will benefit from a check of the radar before heading out. For those traveling, roads will be wet, but drivable. Highs are in the steamy and humid mid 80s.

Saturday will be a soggy day with more showers throughout the day. Some dry hours will be interrupted with afternoon thunderstorms as we soar into the upper 80s in the afternoon. Heat and humidity will help build a few heavy downpours to watch out for around the region.

Sunday showers and thunderstorms greet us out the door and remain with us for much of the day. By the early evening, showers will eventually fade with isolated chances into our evening. If we can push this system out earlier, firework displays should be fine Sunday night but lots can change between now and then. Highs in the low 80s with heat and humidity, we finally have a summer holiday feeling like one.

In your extended forecast, 4th of July is looking to play nice with temps in the 80s and lots of dry time to enjoy. The heat and humidity with a southern system nearing our region means we’ll be keeping a close eye on afternoon thunderstorms. The good thing with these is they fade after sunset so firework shows, parades, and most outdoor holiday activities are looking in good shape so far. Check back often for updates as we get closer.

MONDAY

AM showers south, partly sunny, Highs in the low 80s for most.

TUESDAY

Off & on showers, PM t-storms. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Showers fade early. Sunshine PM. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY

Sunshine, heat, and humidity. Highs in the upper 70s/low 80s.

FRIDAY

Sct. showers, PM rumbles. Highs in the 80s

SATURDAY

Heat, humidity, showers, storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY

Sct. showers here and there. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY

Morning showers fade, sunshine PM. Highs in the 80s.

4th OF JULY- TUESDAY

Hot, mostly sunny. Iso PM rumble. Highs in the mid 80s

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny, humid. Highs in the mid 80s.