Even Warmer for Friday

Thursday night will bring more clouds, but we stay dry. Warm temperatures remain as lows only drop into the upper 50s and low 60s. We could see some more valley fog as we approach the morning hours. Give yourself a few extra minutes heading out the door.

Friday, we see the return of some humid air to the region as winds remain out of the south and a strong cold front begins to approach from the west. Clouds will slowly build during the day and become overcast during the overnight hours. Rain should hold off for the most part. A shower or two is possible after dark, but much of the rain holds off until Saturday.

Saturday, widespread soaking rain is expected as our strong fall cold front moves through early in the morning. Winds will be strong along with the driving rain, gusts of 25+mph are likely. Rain will quiet down as the day goes on and by the evening we should be mostly dry. Highs in the mid-60s are expected.

Sunday, the chill in the air is felt across the region after a cold start to the morning, highs struggle to get into the upper 50s for most with some not even breaking out of the low 50s during the day. Clouds will slowly clear allowing some sunshine into the region, but it won’t do much to warm us up against a brisk northwest wind. Lows in the 30s are expected.

It’s likely we’ll see our first widespread frost and/or freeze Sunday night into Monday. Gardners now is the time to have your exit plan ready for your gardens and your sensitive vegetation! We’re already a bit behind schedule on when we normally see this, so quite a few are already on “borrowed time” for the growing season.

Monday, highs slowly return to the upper 50s and low 60s across the region as winds shift more southerly and high pressure takes control. We’ll still face some cold mornings, with frost being possible heading out the door Monday morning!

Tuesday, highs make a quick jump back into the upper 60s and the low 70s as wind shift out of the south. High pressure will still be in control, which also means we continue to see the sun from the day before.

Wednesday is a copy and paste type of day from Tuesday. Highs in the 60s and 70s, plenty of sun and just a few passing clouds.

In the extended forecast, we’ll remain cool with some chances for rain returning to the forecast as we head towards the end of next week. Highs will slowly fall back from the upper 60s to the upper 50s.

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

TONIGHT:

Dry and mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Showers are possible very late. Otherwise nice and dry during the day. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY:

Heavy rain, gusty winds. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY:

Drier but much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

MONDAY:

Cool and dry. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY

Seasonable. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY:

Showers return. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY:

Rain at times, cooler. Highs in the 50s.