Even Warmer Today

At the bus stop there will be a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will still be in the upper 40s and low 50s to start the day. Things will be dry and look to stay dry through the morning commute.

Tuesday, after Mondays front is stopped in it’s tracks and now stalled off to our west we continue to see warm and overall pleasant weather. Some additional cloud cover as a result of the front remains in the forecast so we might not see as much sunshine as we hoped but with highs in the low 70s in October it’s hard to complain. Most of the rain stays off to our west keeping us dry through the day.

Wednesday, we keep things dry once again. High pressure still remains in control so once again we warm our way back to the low to mid 70s. At this point our stalled out front has retreated further west, which means we get to see some more sunshine along with our warmer temperatures!

Thursday our temperatures continue to climb as our frontal boundary has now pivoted along the Great Lakes region really opening the door for a strong surge of southern air. Highs in the low to mid 70s are expected with more falling towards the higher end of that range.

Friday looks to be our last day spent well above average as two systems begin to work in conjunction to knock out our strong Atlantic high. One is a strong Atlantic storm well off the coast heading north, and the other a cold front set to pass through during the weekend. We spend one last day in the the 70s, but a few showers will try to work their way in during the evening hours.

Saturday we begin to see the changes in the forecast. Rain makes a return to the 10-day, as well as the potential for some cooler temperatures. Highs will be very dependent on when exactly the frontal boundary passes through. For now it looks like we can make a run for the upper 60s as the front is expected in the afternoon.

Sunday, we keep unsettled conditions in the forecast as it looks like our front hangs around the region sparking up a few showers throughout the daytime. Highs behind the front look to settle into the 60s, bringing us a touch closer to average than the previous week.

Monday, ends up very similar to the day on Sunday with more generally unsettled conditions occurring. Sunshine will once again be limited by the clouds too, but some breaks of sun could be possible. Highs into the mid 60s are expected.

Unsettled conditions look to round out the first half of next week as rain looks likely through Tuesday and Wednesday. Along with rain on Wednesday there are some signals that some cooler air will begin to make a push into the region, with Thursday following suit albeit a little drier. While subject to change over the next few days, it is something to watch as we approach Halloween on the 10-Day!

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

As the leaves start to change, be sure to take plenty of pictures and send them to us. You can do so on any social media platform through email by sending them to weather@wvnstv.com, or through our new online portal here.

