Even Warmer Tomorrow

This evening is going to be quiet and a bit more mild than the last few nights. Temperatures will only drop into the low and mid 40s. It will be a decent night overall that will lead to a pretty nice day on Wednesday.

Wednesday looks to be a bit drier with a few breaks of sun, but it doesn’t last long. Our next chance for widespread rain approaches Wednesday evening with a few showers possible by dark. We are warm though with highs near 70! The day itself is mainly dry until late. We stay warm through the evening as overnight lows only drop into the 50s.

Thursday we face our first threat of potentially severe weather this year as a level 2 of 5 risk to see severe weather is now in place. Thunderstorms associated with a passing cold front will be passing by with favorable conditions for them to be deemed severe. We’ll have to keep a close eye on how this forecast evolves but for now, we are anticipating some stronger storms to push their way through. The timing for severe weather looks to be during the afternoon into the early evening before we try to quiet down.

Gusty winds will be the biggest threat we face, but all types of severe weather are possible. Flooding could be a concern in some storms, but would be isolated. Hail is a possibility as well. The tornado threat, as usual, is low, but not zero. Be sure to remain weather aware through the day.

Friday will bring lingering showers in the morning before we finally start to dry out. Temperatures will be much cooler though as many stay stuck in the 40s. We are in for a chilly night as well. Temperatures will drop back below the freezing mark into the 20s and low 30s.

By Saturday (the first day of spring), high pressure has locked itself in and we’re starting to see some improvements. Especially in the skies as we should be able to bring the sun back into the forecast after a dreary week. Temperatures return into the 50s for everyone as well.

Sunday we stay clear as like the day before high pressure is here to stay. Temperatures are continuing their slow rebound into the 50s and possibly the low 60s for some, along with copious amounts of sun.

Monday we kick the work week off with a decent day back into the 60s for most with sun and a few clouds. Probably one of the better Mondays we’ve had in some time!

In the extended forecast high pressure has a tight grip on the area and should keep us fairly dry as head towards the end of March. Temperatures do fairly well for themselves too with most sitting well above average through this period.

TONIGHT:

Dry and quiet. A bit warmer with lows in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mainly dry. Rain returns by the evening. Highs near 70!

THURSDAY:

Thunderstorms. Some could be strong or severe. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Morning showers and mix, then partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Dry, with some clouds. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

A few showers possible. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Still active. Highs in the 60s.





