Even Warmer Tomorrow!

This evening will bring mostly clear skies and quiet conditions. We will also watch winds die down as we head through the evening. It will still be cold outside, but much warmer than where we have been at night as many only drop into the low 30s. We could still see an icy patch on a side road, but roads should be fine for most.

Thursday will be one of the warmest days of the weeks with a treat of breaking the 50 degree mark for a lot of us. Plenty of sun should be expected across the coal fields, some stubborn cloud cover could remain further east along the mountains. Clouds or not everyone should see the sun at some point today.

Friday as our next storm system begins to brew, almost everyone should be able to get into the 50s and 60s as warm air surges in. We look to remain dry through the day with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will begin to move in as we head through the overnight hours.

Saturday starts out dry in the morning, but by the afternoon we watch showers begin to pick up as or next storm system moves in. The rain looks to hold off until the evening and mainly after dark. This is good news because we are still warm with highs in the mid and upper 50s. Clouds begin to increase during the afternoon. During the overnight hours we will see the most widespread rain. Flooding is not a concern as rain totals look to be minor.

Sunday starts to bring some chill back into the air with rain changing back over to snow as cold air rushes in throughout the daytime. Afternoon snows look possible along the mountain tops, overnight any lingering showers across the lower elevations should changeover as well. As of right now, major accumulations are not expected, but we may see some minor accumulation in the high terrain. We will keep an eye on this!

From Monday on the forecast isn’t as cut and dry. We’ll likely see some large scale changes in this period over the next few days so be sure to check back often. For now this is how we see next week shaping up:

Monday brings snow showers for most of the area as remaining moisture interacts with an upper level disturbance. Most are into the 30s and we see fairly windy conditions throughout most of the viewing area.

Tuesday is looking drier, but still on the cloudier side as we still have some remnant moisture hanging around aloft. Not much improvement temperature wise from Monday but we could end a few degrees warmer than before.

The extended forecast is looking unsettled, for now it’s tough to pin down exactly which day our system(s) will push their way through and what kind of precipitation types we could see. Our forecast temperature wise right now is leaning towards rain, but we’ll have to watch temperatures closely the next few days!

Only you can prevent forest fires. – Smokey Bear

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

TONIGHT:

Quiet and clear. A bit warmer with lows in the low 30s.

THURSDAY:

Keeping things dry. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY:

Still dry, and sunny! Highs in the 50s and even 60s!

SATURDAY:

Clouds return by the afternoon. Showers likely by the evening. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Rain to snow. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Lingering snow showers. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 40s and 30s.

FRIDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 50s