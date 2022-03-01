Tuesday, as winds pick up a little more out of the south we’ll see highs return to the mid and even upper 50s nearly across the board. Plenty more sunshine is on tap throughout the day as well as high pressure sticks around. Overnight lows fall back to the low to mid-30s.

Wednesday we hit our peak for the work week temperature wise with most getting near 60 degrees. Clouds will slowly build in through the afternoon as a cold front makes its way towards us, by the overnight hours we should be mostly overcast with showers along the mountains. We’ll be generally windy most of the day with a few gusts getting up to and over 25mph.

Thursday, we’re a bit cooler behind last nights mostly dry cold front. Winds now out the northwest will remain gusty through the morning and afternoon across areas east of the mountains, gusts up to 30mph are possible. Outside of that we will see clearing throughout the day with more widespread sunshine possible by the afternoon and early evening hours across the region. Highs in the low to mid-50s are expected.

After our brief stint of clear skies Thursday evening, clouds return throughout Friday for everyone. Highs at least rebound a bit with more mid-50s than low 50s especially west of the mountains. Areas to the east may struggle to get out of the 40s due to cold air getting wedged up along the Appalachians.

Saturday, we’ll still be mostly cloudy across much of the region as a few showers try to move their way in. Likely most of us will remain on the drier side, but keeping an eye to the sky won’t hurt. Highs will be very warm as we make it into the mid and upper 60s!

Sunday, better chances for rain move in through through the day. While mostly in the form of scattered showers, some steadier rain remains possible as well. Highs in the 60s are expected.

Monday, rain looks likely once again. This will likely be on the steadier side as a cold front begins to approach the region. This is the beginning of another wet and active week across the region, so be ready! Highs in the 60s.

Through the extended forecast, rain looks likely through the rest of next week with temperatures on the decline across the region as we head towards Thursday. Plenty can change, but it is likely rain will be around for most of next week.

Severe weather season is approaching, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

