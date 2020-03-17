Even Warmer Wednesday







DISCUSSION: Tonight will be mainly cloudy and lingering showers start to wrap up. A light shower is still possible here or there, but after midnight we are dry. Watch for some areas of fog. Temperatures this evening will be a bit cooler than last night as we drop into the low 40s.

Wednesday will be mainly dry. With more dry time during the day on Wednesday, we will be warmer with highs in the 60s. Despite the dry weather, we are expecting to be cloudy throughout much of the day. Some rain begins to move back in as we move into the evening and we could even hear some rumbles of thunder.

Thursday looks to bring more widespread rainfall in two rounds. Thunderstorms will be possible very early in the morning and then again very late at night. We will see lighter rain and even some dry time during the middle of the day. It is the first day of spring and it will feel very spring-like. Highs will reach the 70s across the region.

Friday will be similar to Thursday with showers moving in and temperatures in the 70s. A cold front moves in and will bring showers and thunderstorms to the region shortly after the morning commute. We could see some heavy rain at times and we will have to watch our flood prone areas. Flooding is not a huge concern, but keep an eye out during heavier downpours.

Saturday will bring drier conditions. Some showers will be possible for the first half of the day, but we do dry up by the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler as highs only make it into the mid and upper 40s. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s and 20s, but we look dry as we go into Sunday. Sunday will be drier, but cool as highs will be stuck in the upper 40s and low 50s.

More rain is in the forecast for the following week. Temperatures look to remain near or above average at this point.

Spring will officially be here on Thursday and it looks like we welcome the season with spring-like weather. The long range forecast shows us keeping temperatures near average or even above average. There doesn’t look to be any late March snow on the horizon. It looks like the Groundhog was right and we certainly saw an early spring.





TONIGHT:

Cloudy. Some fog but fewer showers. Lows in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drier during the afternoon. Rain by the evening. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Showers and thunderstorms. Welcome Spring! Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

More showers and storms. Begin watching flood prone areas. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Morning shower, but much drier. Highs in the 50s and upper 40s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 50s and 40s.

MONDAY:

A shower or two. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Isolated shower. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 50s.





