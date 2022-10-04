Tonight provides mostly clear skies, which will make for another cold night, as lows drop into the upper 30s again! Some patchy areas of frost in sheltered spots, along with over the mountains will be possible!

Wednesday we not only see sunshine but the lower to middle 60s return for highs as we enjoy yet another nice, dry, fall day across the two-Virginias with high pressure still in control.

Thursday features sunshine and temperatures pushing into the upper 60s with some towards the west pushing into the low 70s with a southeast flow out ahead of our next system. It’s almost kind of hard to believe we may be above average for high temperatures! We will not see any rain to spoil your plans outside as we start to see the fall colors setting up for a fantastic season!

Friday provides a cold front pushing into the region. While there isn’t much moisture with it and things look to trend on the drier side, a few mountain counties could pick up a few sprinkles during the afternoon. Clouds will also be hit and miss focused more on the ridgelines over the mountains. It’s the cold air you’ll notice as highs begin to drop during the afternoon!

Saturday will be a COLD day with frost likely for many across the two-Virginias. A stern warning to gardeners to take advantage of the nice weather leading up to the weekend to take frost protections for your last-minute crops. Morning lows will be in the 30s with afternoon highs barely reaching 50 degrees will make for a chilly November-like Saturday.

Sunday expects another cold start with frost or freeze possible once again in the lowlands and a hard freeze over the mountains. We’ll see a slightly warmer afternoon, with highs in the upper 50s under plenty of sunshine.

Monday continues the warming trend, with high pressure in control and highs in the middle 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a shot at 70 degrees on the plate!

Wednesday should reach the 70s with plenty of sunshine out ahead of our next storm system, which looks to arrive toward the end of next week toward near Bridge Day.

In your extended forecast the dry weather pattern continues for October but the warming trend does look to continue. We should be in the middle 60s this time of year and there are signs of 60s and 70s being commonplace for several days the following week. So at this point, Bridge Day looks comfortable temperature-wise but we’ll watch a storm system that will be getting close to the area for that weekend.

REMEMBER: October 1st is the start of the fall fire season for West Virginia. Fire bans go into effect with no outdoor burning from 7am to 5pm daily until December 31st. After 5pm, follow these guidelines and laws to limit the risk of fall wildfires.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear skies, with lows in the upper 30s – patchy frost in the sheltered spots!

WEDNESDAY

Sunny and nice! Highs in the lower to middle 60s.

THURSDAY

Still sunny and dry. Highs near 70!

FRIDAY

An afternoon shower or two but most of the day is dry. Highs around 60.

SATURDAY

Frost/freeze likely in the morning. Mostly sunny and chilly, with highs in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY

Frost/freeze likely in the morning. Mostly sunny and warmer, with highs near 60.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer! Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny with highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny and still warm, with highs in the lower 70s.