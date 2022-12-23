Winter Weather Advisory for eastern Raleigh, eastern Fayette, western Greenbrier, eastern Nicholas, western Pocahontas until tomorrow morning.

for eastern Raleigh, eastern Fayette, western Greenbrier, eastern Nicholas, western Pocahontas until tomorrow morning. High Wind Warning for western and northern Pocahontas County through Christmas Eve morning – wind gusts occasionally in excess of 50 mph could cause scattered power outages.

for western and northern Pocahontas County through Christmas Eve morning – wind gusts occasionally in excess of 50 mph could cause scattered power outages. Wind Advisory for Mercer, Summers, Monroe, Greenbrier, Nicholas, central Pocahontas, Bland, Giles and Tazewell counties until 10 p.m. tonight.

for Mercer, Summers, Monroe, Greenbrier, Nicholas, central Pocahontas, Bland, Giles and Tazewell counties until 10 p.m. tonight. Wind Chill Warning for the entire region – wind chill values between -20 and -35 can be expected with strong wind gusts and air temperatures below 0 tonight.

Tonight will be brutally cold, folks. Air temperatures will be below zero area-wide and with occasional wind gusts over 30 mph, we will have wind chill values in the neighborhood of -20 to -30. Roadways are not in ideal shape with black ice but are in okay shape thanks to all of the hard work of area road crews. Give yourself extra time if you plan on traveling but if you don’t have to – just hunker down!

Christmas Eve we begin to clear things out with some lingering flurries over the mountains. The main story of the day will be temperatures as they won’t make it out of the teens for daytime highs! Wind chills will be at or below zero the whole day making our Christmas Eve a very dangerous situation, as frostbite and hypothermia can occur in 15 minutes or less on exposed skin. In other words, bundle up head to toe!

Christmas Day is a bitterly cold day as morning temperatures are just above the zero-degree mark. Icy conditions on roads should be expected as afternoon highs are once again only in the teens. Wind chills will also be dangerous once again. At least we’re dry but the damage of the past week’s storm is done so take care traveling to friends and family.

Monday will finally feature a warmer pattern beginning to develop – but it’s still cold. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and highs back up into the lower 30s after another cold night in the single digits.

Tuesday begins the real ‘thaw’ as a southerly breeze kicks in. We’ll see a good bit of sunshine, with highs in the middle 30s – if we reach freezing (we should), that’ll be about 100 hours straight of below freezing temperatures in our region dating back to Friday morning!

Wednesday is warmer once again, with highs near 40 with partly sunny skies.

Thursday could bring a few isolated showers in, with highs around 50.

Friday also could provide a few isolated showers but it’ll be mild, with highs in the middle 50s.

In your extended day forecast we start the slow climb out of daytime highs in the teens back to average leading up to the New Year’s weekend. So far, we are looking for New Year’s Eve to be mild but we’re watching for the possibility of rain showers as we ring in 2023. Of course, as with all long-range forecasts, fine tuning is likely so stick with us for the latest.

TONIGHT

Few flurries, dangerous cold! Lows near -5, with wind chill values between -20 and -30.

CHRISTMAS EVE- SATURDAY

Clearing for most with a few lingering WV mountain flakes. Highs in the lower teens. Wind chill values well below 0.

CHRISTMAS DAY – SUNDAY

Partly sunny with a few mountain flurries. Highs in the upper teens. Wind chill values near 0.

KWANZAA – MONDAY

Sunny, still cold. Highs in the upper 20s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs in the middle 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Still plenty of sun, warming up. Highs around 40.

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or two. Much warmer! Highs near 50.

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy once again with a couple of sprinkles. Highs in the middle 50s.

NEW YEAR’S EVE – SATURDAY

Few showers possible. Mild, with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY – SUNDAY

Partly sunny and mild! Highs near 60.

MONDAY

Isolated showers. Remaining mild with highs in the 50s.