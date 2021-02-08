Fairly Quiet Tonight

Tonight, we manage to drop back below the freezing mark to the low 30s as a quick moving disturbance passes off to our north. For the most part we will see only clouds with an isolated snow showers in the high terrain of Pocahontas county. Watch for a refreeze on side and secondary roads.



Tuesday, our northern disturbance moves out of the area but not after a few snow/rain showers early in the morning. We hold onto most of our cloud cover as another storm system is hot on the tails of the exiting one. Most will still get near the 40s despite winds slowly shifting to a more northerly direction.

Wednesday, snow showers transitioning to a wintry mix and even plain old rain is expected from the morning through the afternoon as the first parts of our next system make their way in. This will lead to some slow and difficult travel throughout the day. Highs are expected into the upper 30s.

Thursday, lingering rain and snow remain in the forecast as the bulk of the storm system passes through the area. Overall the day will be similar to Wednesday, the only change will be steadier precipitation passing through. Whether it is rain/snow or a mix will be dependent on your elevation! Highs in the 30s are expected.

We could see some light to moderate ice accumulation Wednesday night into Thursday. For most of the area it looks to be light, but the high terrain could see a bit more ice. This can still make things slow late Wednesday night through early Thursday. It looks like a bigger deal to our north and west, but we will continue to keep an eye on it.

Friday, we finally start to dry out. The last bits of unsettled weather are gone by the early parts of the day, but more likely than not we won’t be able to clear out the remaining clouds. So it won’t be the sunniest day. Highs are slowly falling at this point as a colder regime of air is slowly moving in, expect afternoon temperatures to be in the mid to low 30s.

Saturday will be spent with a solid chill in the air as temperatures fall back into the low 30s and upper 20s for most. The daytime looks to stay dry for the most part, with clouds sticking around for most of the day. It’s not until overnight our chances of precipitation return. Mainly in the form of snow but some mixing could be possible.

Sunday, snow showers through the morning are expected. This looks to be more of a nuisance system but could be enough to slow you down as you run errands throughout the daytime. Cold air is firmly in place at this point, most won’t even be able to break the freezing mark.

In the extended forecast: The middle and end of February are still trying to hint at a large scale arctic outbreak for the eastern half of the country. It’s something to keep in mind that it could still be a possibility, but for now it’s not set in stone. What is more likely to happen is we do maintain this active weather pattern we’ve had since January. A few more storm signals are popping up through this time period.

TONIGHT:

Mainly dry. Lows in the low 30s.

TUESDAY:

Vey light and brief mix. Cloudy with highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Wintry mix and snow lingers. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Better chance for wintry mix. Some ice accumulation. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled for the morning. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Looking quiet, but very cold. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Some snow possible. with highs in the 20s

MONDAY:

Cold and looking dry. Highs in the teens and 20s.

TUESDAY:

Increasing clouds. Highs in the low 30s.