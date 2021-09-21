Fall comes in with wind, heavy rain, and a chance of severe weather

FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR BLAND AND GILES COUNTIES FROM 2 PM TUESDAY TO 11 AM WEDNESDAY

With general showers and some heavier rain in the region today, this will continue tonight as a strong cold front approaches from the west. The interaction of the two systems will keep rain chances alive overnight and into our Wednesday. Thunderstorm activity will also increase tonight. Lows remain rain-cooled in the low 60s. Watch for high water issues all night long along the eastern mountains and along the southern state border.

Also tonight, a small risk for flooding exists for most of the areas as scattered heavy downpours are expected to move their way through. This could lead to a few isolated issues of high water during the day in poor drainage and more flood-prone areas.

Wednesday our front moves in, this will bring rain and a few storms through the duration of the day and through the overnight hours. Rain will be very heavy at times, and winds will also be strong with winds of 20-30+ mph possible at times. Temperatures will take their biggest hit yet during the day as the combination of rain and shifting winds keeps us in the upper 60s and low 70s.





Wednesday a medium risk for flooding is present across the mountains and east, with only the far western portions of our area under a small risk of flooding. Heavy rain is possible all day, with the heaviest possible further to the east along the West Virginia/Virginia border. Street flooding and the flooding of smaller creeks or streams will be the main concern during the day, the rivers are still fairly low after the dry summer and shouldn’t cause too much of an issue.

A level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather is also in place for Wednesday. Severe weather does not look very likely but as the cold front passes through the risk of a few strong to damaging wind gusts, and a very brief spin-up tornado are possible.

Thursday, especially the morning will be a wake-up call. Morning lows will tank back into the 40s and the upper 30s in the highest elevations. Highs during the afternoon as our front pull away will struggle into the upper 60s. Rain will be likely through the morning hours too, slowly tapering off throughout the day eventually letting some sun in.

Friday it more feels more like mid-fall than the third day of fall. Highs in the mid-60s and winds out of the east will definitely give us a nice crisp fall day. The sun will make a bit of a difference but now that it is getting lower in the sky more and more each day it is quickly losing its effectiveness.

Saturday, as another upper-level system passes to our north we run the risk of an isolated shower through the afternoon and overnight into Sunday. This will also bring in a touch more cloud cover than the previous day but some sun is still expected. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday, a few remaining isolated showers are possible in the early morning hours but the rest of the day should remain drier and clearer as a fresh round of drier air moves in. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Monday, a few clouds but otherwise mostly sunny. A chilly start is expected with lows into the low 40s and the upper 30s once again. We will warm up at least into the low 70s, the first day in the 70s for a few days at this point for many of us.

In the extended forecast, a few more chances for some isolated showers linger towards the middle of next week, along with still slightly below-average temperatures. Gardeners should begin to finish up whatever they have in their gardens as those first freezes of the year are likely to come up as we head closer to October.



As we transition into fall, our weather becomes a bit messy with big temperature swings and some active weather. Make sure you and your family have a plan in place for what to do when severe weather strikes. One of the most important parts of that plan is having multiple ways to receive weather alerts and warnings. Two great ways to get them are having the StormTracker 59 app downloaded and purchasing an NOAA Weather Radio for your home and on the go.

TONIGHT:

Scattered Showers & Sun. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Widespread rain. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Slowly drying out. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

A few isolated showers. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

SUNDAY:

Clear skies. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

MONDAY:

More like fall. Highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY:

Isolated showers return. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Clear & Cool. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY:

Still cool and dry. Highs in the upper 60s/low 70s.