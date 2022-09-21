Tonight will provide increasing clouds with just an isolated chance for a shower. Most are dry and it’s a mild night on the way, with lows in the lower 60s.

Thursday we welcome in the fall season officially at 9:03 PM and it will feel far from summer thanks to this morning’s cold front. A few lingering showers for the mountains with mostly cloudy conditions towards the east give way to sunshine late toward dinner time. With a northwest flow, clouds lingering through the middle afternoon and a bit of a breeze, highs will be held to the upper 60s.

Friday will be feature a morning for the highest elevations that could feature spotty frost as we start the day in the low 40s and higher peaks in the 30s! Temps won’t rise fast or far as we struggle to get into the low 60s. At least there will be lots of sunshine. It’s time to start thinking about protecting your gardens!

Saturday morning won’t be quite as chilly, with lows in the middle to upper 40s in the lowlands, though a few 30s will be possible in the mountains once again. Temperatures will rebound nicely to around 70 degrees – enjoy the beautiful day because the chances for rain will return during the second half of the weekend.

Sunday will feature slightly warmer temps as we work back into the 70s across the board. Clouds build early with showers expected late morning through the evening hours. Hit and miss nature in showers give us some breaks but keep that umbrella handy all day.

Monday our mountain friends will deal with more cloud cover and lingering shower with our trend heading towards mostly sunny skies by the afternoon and evening. Temps once again take a hit dropping back into the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday brings back the sunshine but temps are hurting after Monday’s rains reaching only the low to mid 60s with breezy northwest winds.

In our extended forecast, the cool weather pattern looks to continue for a few days, but we’re not done with the warmer weather just yet! Keep in mind that we DID get into the 90s during the first week of October 2019 – so hot days still happen from time to time during the end of September into the beginning of October – but it’s rare. No REAL cold weather looks in store yet with temperatures likely returning near normal in the lower to middle 70s ahead. The tropics are a bit more active than they have been all season, so we’ll be watching the tropical regions for potential weather impacts as well.

TONIGHT

An increase in clouds with just a stray shower chance. Lows in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy, with a few showers possible through the middle afternoon. Cool, with highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY

Sunny and chilly. Highs in the 60s!

SATURDAY

Sunny with a nice rebound in temperature with highs around 70.

SUNDAY

Clouds on the increase, with afternoon showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY

Morning rain showers with afternoon clearing. Highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny but remaining chilly, with highs in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny and nice! Highs in the middle to upper 60s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny with highs near 70.

FRIDAY

Increasing clouds but dry. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY

A few scattered showers. Highs in the lower 70s.