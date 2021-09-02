Fall Like and Relaxing Weather Thursday

Thursday, we’ll be cool with clouds clearing throughout the day. High pressure is moving in from the north bringing with it much drier air which will break the oppressive humidity we’ve dealt with for the past few weeks. Highs in the low to mid-70s are expected.

Friday, still quiet and dry. High pressure is working its late summer magic providing us with a taste of fall across southern West Virginia. Morning lows Friday will be into the upper 40s and low 50s, while afternoon highs will hover towards the mid-70s.

Saturday, a few more clouds are possible as a cold front lingers nearby. Highs into the mid and upper 70s are expected, fairly seasonable for the beginning of September. Overall we should remain dry outside of a few isolated showers. The best chance for those showers won’t be until after dark and heading into Sunday.

Sunday, our cold front passes bringing some showers and maybe a rumble or two of thunder with it. Not really looking like a washout to end the weekend out here. We’ll be cloudier through most of the day but some sun should show itself at times. Highs in the upper 70s and the low 80s are expected.

Monday could bring a few spotty showers leftover in any lingering cloud cover from the day before but chances remain on the low side. We won’t clear out fully as another front is waiting in the wings just to our north for Tuesday, this might also contribute a little to our shower chances during the day. Highs in the mid to upper 70s are forecast.

Tuesday is trending drier for the time being. Our next front seems to be taking its time in the latest update to the forecast so we’ll drop the rain chances here for the most part and grab a shot at the low 80s for most with sunnier skies!

Wednesday our front should pass us by and bring a noticeable, but not more than we can handle, bout of rain. we’ll be mild still ahead of the front into the upper 70s once again.

In the extended forecast we look to stay cool towards the middle of September. Not much in the way of rain looks likely in the time period for now, but that can easily change this far out!

Summer isn’t quite done with us just yet so the threat of severe weather across the two Virginias remains. Make sure you and your family have a plan in place for what to do when severe weather strikes. One of the most important parts of that plan is having multiple ways to receive weather alerts and warnings. Two great ways to get them are having the StormTracker 59 app downloaded and purchasing an NOAA Weather Radio for your home and on the go.

THURSDAY:

Drying out, cool. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

More sunshine/less humidity. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY:

Near-average. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Looking clear, iso. shower late. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY:

Iso. shower. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Cooler, passing shower. Highs in the mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Dry with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

FRIDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Not much to see here. Highs in the 70s.