Saturday we begin with showers for the morning. Scattered in nature there will be times the sunshine through the rain clouds. Isolated thunderstorms push in for the afternoon but not all will see these. If you are heading out, make sure to check the local radar. Highs stay cooler in the upper 60s and low 70s.



Sunday we finally dry out as high pressure moves in to clear us up. Highs remain on the cooler side in the low 70s but it won’t last long as summer weather is primed to move back in.

Monday we start pumping in the heat and humidity as highs get back to the low 80s. Most of us remain dry as high pressure does its best to protect us from showers towards the south. A pop-up shower is possible in the heat of the day as we get fall into a more summer-like pattern.

Tuesday feels a little more like summer as high pressure dominates our weather conditions. All that sunshine and southwest winds will help push many of us to the upper 80s and low 90s. And just like summer, a small threat of a pop-up shower or storm in the heat of the day is possible, but not something to ruin your entire day over.

Wednesday the heat is on as sunshine continues. Highs for most push into the low 90s with the mountains being the exception. Make sure to keep water and sunscreen with you and avoid outdoor activities during the heat of the day from 10am – 4pm.

Thursday starts off sunny with temps still hot in the upper 80s and low 90s but showers and storms make their way back in. These summertime pop-up storms could pack a punch with heavy rain and strong winds. Something worth watching for as we get closer.

Friday a cold front pushes through the region with showers and storms. A few dry hours here and there can be expected but take the umbrella with you just in case. Highs once again pushing the 90 degree mark.

Saturday scattered showers continue as we cool off back to average in the mid 70s. Rain won’t last the entire day and will be scattered enough for most outdoor activities to remain unchanged for now.

Sunday we dry out and warm up slightly back to the mid and upper 70s. Summer is just around the corner as we look to return to a warmer start of the new week.

Through the extended forecast indications are still fluid as we continue to see a rollercoaster temperature ride going into the first week of the summer season. Showers come and go as well as a few systems push their way in.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

SATURDAY:

Sct. showers AM / Sunshine PM. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Highs in the 60s

MONDAY:

Sunny, Warmer. Highs in the 80s

TUESDAY:

Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Showers/Storms. Highs in the low 80s

FRIDAY:

Stormy, HOT. Highs in the 90s.

SATURDAY:

Some showers, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY:

Clearing, mild. Highs in the upper 70s

