Tonight provides clearing skies and temperatures dropping quickly, with upper 30s to lower 40s common across the region. These values are not even close to the coldest low temperatures we will have over the next week!

Tuesday starts off chilly but a ton of blue skies with fair weather clouds will be around as high pressure slides its way in. Highs are still held back thanks to a northwest breeze with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. On the bright side, at least we are dry!

Wednesday we not only see sunshine but the lower to middle 60s return as we enjoy yet another nice, dry, fall day across the two-Virginias with high pressure still in control.

Thursday features sunshine and temperatures pushing into the upper 60s with some towards the west pushing into the low 70s with a southeast flow out ahead of our next system. It’s almost kind of hard to believe we may be above average for high temperatures! We will not see any rain to spoil your plans outside as we start to see the fall colors setting up for a fantastic season!

Friday provides a cold front pushing into the region. While there isn’t much moisture with it and things look to trend on the drier side, a few mountain counties could pick up a few sprinkles during the afternoon. Clouds will also be hit and miss focused more on the ridgelines over the mountains. It’s the cold air you’ll notice as highs begin to drop during the afternoon!

Saturday will be a COLD day with frost likely for many across the two-Virginias. A stern warning to gardeners to take advantage of the nice weather leading up to the weekend to take frost protections for your last-minute crops. Morning lows will be in the 30s with afternoon highs barely reaching 50 degrees will make for a chilly November-like Saturday.

Sunday expects another cold start with frost possible once again and a hard freeze over the mountains. We’ll see a slightly warmer afternoon, with highs in the upper 50s under plenty of sunshine.

Monday continues the warming trend, with high pressure in control and highs in the middle 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a shot at 70 degrees on the plate!

In your extended forecast the dry weather pattern continues for October but the warming trend does look to continue. We should be in the middle 60s this time of year and there are signs of 60s and 70s being commonplace for several days the following week. So at this point, Bridge Day looks comfortable temperature-wise!

REMEMBER: October 1st is the start of the fall fire season for West Virginia. Fire bans go into effect with no outdoor burning from 7am to 5pm daily until December 31st. After 5pm, follow these guidelines and laws to limit the risk of fall wildfires.

