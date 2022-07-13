Summertime means frequent chances for thunderstorms – don’t get caught in the rain! Download the StormTracker59 App on the App Store or Google Play. Desktop users can access our live interactive radar straight from our website.

Tonight we will begin our first night of beautiful and calm weather. With the cold front now out of the area, dry conditions will settle in along with cooler temperatures and clouds clearing overnight. Lows are expected to drop into the high 50’s.

Thursday we continue the cooler July weather with sunshine and northwest winds. Dew points drop quickly allowing us to dry out more around the region and give us a comfortable feel to the day. Expect overnight lows to get chilly for July in the 50s!

Friday high pressure builds in to help protect us from a southern system. Not to say a stray shower south is out of the question, but overall, we should see mostly sunny skies and temps back into the 80s.

Saturday looks to stay dry as high pressure settles in. Muggy air builds in from the south so expect a sticky feel Saturday afternoon. Highs push back above average in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday a cold front is expected to slide into the region bringing showers and storms. This will be the first of a couple days of rain once again. Highs remain average in the 80s.

Monday will be a day of hit and miss showers and storms. Humidity starts to rise once again back to the muggy feel typical of July. Temps respond to southwest winds pushing the 80 degree mark but cloud cover keeps us from getting too hot.

Tuesday we once again deal with isolated showers and storms here and there through the day. Not all will see rain but enough of us to warrant the umbrella. Highs remain near average in the low 80s.

In your extended forecast, we once again find ourselves in a soggy pattern as a few systems move into our region. With this weeks dry spells, our ground should be able to handle the new rain fall next week. A warm up for the the of July and the start of the August dry days looks to be unfolding but we’ll keep you posted.



With summer weather we have to watch for summer storms so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. Add it to your baby registry, wedding registry – and don’t forget an external antenna, as many of us need one to get the best reception.



TONIGHT:

Clouds clearing overnight. Low’s in the 50’s.

THURSDAY:

Sunny and cool. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Sunshine continues, few clouds. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny, cool Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, iso. t’storm PM. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Sct. rain/storms. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Sct. storms, hot. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Iso showers & sun. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

Sunshine returns. Highs in the 80s

FRIDAY:

Sunny & mild. Highs in the upper 80s.