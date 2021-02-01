Falling Temperatures, Snow Showers, and Slick Travel this Morning

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES ARE IN EFFECT FOR THE ENTIRE AREA THIS MORNING.

EASTERN GREENBRIER, AND MONROE COUNTIES END AT 10AM MONDAY MORNING

SOUTHEAST POCAHONTAS END AT 10PM MONDAY NIGHT

NORTHWEST POCAHONTAS, RALEIGH, FAYETTE, WYOMING AND MCDOWELL END AT 7AM TUESDAY MORNING

WESTERN GREENBRIER, SUMMERS, MERCER, AND TAZEWELL COUNTIES END AT 1PM TUESDAY AFTERNOON

Today, we start out with a few concerns, first off will be temperatures. Throughout the morning temperatures have been steadily dropping across the region which eventually will get cold enough for some patchy ice to form. Fog and mist has also settled into the region, and with temperatures near freezing, freezing fog and freezing drizzle are likely to add to our potential ice issues.

Into the later hours of the morning, likely we see more of a transition to snow across the region as more cold air works it’s way in. This will be on and off through the day for most, but snow could be a bit steadier along the western faces of the mountains and the ridgeline. Temperatures will be hovering near the freezing mark for the rest of the day. Travel could be slower at times through the entire day so once again, budget for extra time just in case.

Tonight snow showers continue, and we also face the risk of some snow squalls across the region. Remember, snow squalls bring fast moving, heavy bursts of snow along with strong winds. This can change conditions quickly and put down a fresh layer of snow on a road fairly fast. Caution is advised for anyone who has to travel during this time.

Tursday, our risk of snow squalls slowly diminishes by the afternoon. But during the morning hours, we’ll likely still see a few of them passing by, so once again conditions will be changing mile to mile in some areas! Past the snow issues, Tuesday is just cold with highs in the 20s for most. Winds will likely still be on the stronger side during the day as the last pieces of our system slowly move out so once again, layers will be necessary due to the wind chill!

Wednesday see’s only minor improvements over Tuesday mainly in the fact that snow has finally ended. Highs will still only be in the 20s for most and it won’t take much more than a slight breeze to make it feel much colder than that.

Thursday will feel like a complete 180 from the first half of the week with temperatures cranking into the upper 30s and low 40s across the region. We even stand a good shot at seeing the sun through the daytime. High pressure is in control for the day so take advantage of it while you can, before our next system arrives on Friday.

Friday, rain moves in. This will be something to watch as we will likely have maintained some of our snowpack from earlier in the week and dependent on how much rain and snowmelt we see Friday we could see some flooding issues.

For now it’s to far out to be more specific, but it is something in the back of our minds, and it should be in yours too if you’re in a flood prone area. Friday night there is the chance we could see a quick changeover to snow but that will be dependent on how fast cold air moves in on the backend of the system. Check back here for more as we get closer.

Saturday, we could see some lingering rain and snow showers in the morning before we dry out into the afternoon hours. Highs will make it back to the 40s, which if there is any left at this point, will continue to melt the snow.

Sunday the low chance for some snow showers exists as an arctic front is set up to pass us during the day. Snow showers will be dependent on when the front passes, but for now we’re confident a few flakes are going to fly.

In the extended forecast, there are some big indications a true arctic blast could be on it’s way. As the signal becomes more (or less defined) you’ll see some bigger changes in temperatures through this time period over the next few days. Stick with us for more!

MONDAY:

Lingering snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Snow showers die down. Highs in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry finally. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

THURSDAY:

Quiet and sunnier. Rain moves in late. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Rain, heavy at times. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Some lingering snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Chance snow showers. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY:

Getting cold. Highs in the 20s.

TUESDAY:

Dry and chilly. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Small chance of showers. Highs in the 20s and 30s.